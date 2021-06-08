95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Business

Fashion Show mall to hold hiring fair this month to fill 300 jobs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2021 - 3:28 pm
 
A 5G tower outside of Fashion Show on the Las Vegas Strip. The 5G+ antennas are located at the ...
A 5G tower outside of Fashion Show on the Las Vegas Strip. The 5G+ antennas are located at the top left corner of the building, underneath the roof overhang, just above “The Capital Grille” sign. (Courtesy of AT&T)

Fashion Show Las Vegas will be hosting a job fair this month to fill more than 300 retail and restaurant positions.

The hiring fair will take place June 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fashion Show’s Great Hall, near the Apple Store.

Job seekers can find open positions with companies such as Sephora, Nordstrom, Macy’s, El Segundo Sol and StripBurger.

All applicants are welcome with no reservations required, according to Fashion Show’s press release.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
2
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
3
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
4
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
5
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, a sign for The New York Times hangs above the entranc ...
Major websites across the globe go down after cloud outage
Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Dozens of sites including the New York Times, CNN, some Amazon sites, Twitch, Reddit, the Guardian, and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.