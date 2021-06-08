Fashion Show mall to hold hiring fair this month to fill 300 jobs

Fashion Show Las Vegas will be hosting a job fair this month to fill more than 300 retail and restaurant positions.

The hiring fair will take place June 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fashion Show’s Great Hall, near the Apple Store.

Job seekers can find open positions with companies such as Sephora, Nordstrom, Macy’s, El Segundo Sol and StripBurger.

All applicants are welcome with no reservations required, according to Fashion Show’s press release.

