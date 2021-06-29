FlyOver looking to hire for 100 jobs at Strip location opening in fall

FlyOver, an immersive, flight-ride experience, is expected to open for business in the fall near the Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Boulevard.

FlyOver, an immersive flight ride from global attractions and hospitality company Pursuit, will debut this fall on the Las Vegas Strip. (FlyOver in Las Vegas by Pursuit)

Come this fall, residents and tourists alike can experience the scenic wonders of the Wild West without leaving the Strip.

That’s when FlyOver, an immersive, flight-ride experience, is expected to open for business near the Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Before then, FlyOver, a thrill ride company, must hire for more than 100 job openings, including flight guides, ride operators and bartenders, among other full- and part-time positions.

“The opening of FlyOver is one of the many exciting moments for Las Vegas’ comeback,” said Jack Kenn, the general manager of FlyOver in Las Vegas. “We’re thrilled to introduce more than 100 jobs to the market for dynamic, service-oriented individuals interested in taking guests from all over the world on a unique sensory journey.”

It will be the third FlyOver venue from the its parent company, Pursuit. The Phoenix-based travel and events company also owns and operates FlyOver venues in Vancouver, Minnesota, and Iceland.

FlyOver riders will soar over a 52-foot spherical screen via a state-of-the-art moving platform. Scents, sounds, mist and winds will transport riders through popular destinations such as the Strip, Grand Canyon, Zion and Arches National Parks, Lake Tahoe and more.

Job seekers are encouraged to apply at pursuitcollection.com or Indeed.com. FlyOver will also participate in the Clark County Summer Job Fair on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall.

Contact Dylan Svoboda at dsvoboda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.