Business

Ford volunteers to pay $10.1M to settle harassment allegations

The Associated Press
August 17, 2017 - 3:36 am
 

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. has agreed to pay up to $10.1 million to settle sexual and racial harassment allegations by workers at two Chicago-area plants.

The settlement announced this week follows an investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which says it found evidence that employees at the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant subjected female and black workers to sexual and racial harassment.

Dearborn-based Ford says it chose to voluntarily settle the allegations without any admission of liability “to avoid an extended dispute.” The company says it conducted its own investigation and “took appropriate action, including disciplinary action up to and including dismissal.”

Under the agreement, Ford will conduct training for workers and continue to distribute anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies and procedures to employees.

 

