Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas

The site of a shuttered Vons grocery store in southwest Las Vegas sold earlier this month for $7.15 million, Clark County records show.

Property records show the seller of the roughly 5.5-acre property was the Vons Companies and buyer was 8540 West Desert Inn LLC, which is the same address as the grocery store building. The buyer’s LLC is connected to Stephen Mao. It’s unclear if Mao is the buyer or the buyer’s registered agent. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

It was announced in October that the Vons location — near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive — would close to “help strengthen operational efficiencies” for the grocery store’s parent company Albertsons. The store isn’t a part of the pending Albertsons-Kroger merger.

On Wednesday, the building looked vacant and there were no signs indicating what could be the next function for the building.

There are no permits for improvements or plans to change or update the former Vons building on Clark County’s records website.

