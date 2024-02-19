49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
The 5.5 acre parcel that used to house a Vons grocery store recently sold for $7.15 million. Fe ...
The 5.5 acre parcel that used to house a Vons grocery store recently sold for $7.15 million. Feb. 14, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The site of a shuttered Vons grocery store in southwest Las Vegas sold earlier this month for $7.15 million, Clark County records show.

Property records show the seller of the roughly 5.5-acre property was the Vons Companies and buyer was 8540 West Desert Inn LLC, which is the same address as the grocery store building. The buyer’s LLC is connected to Stephen Mao. It’s unclear if Mao is the buyer or the buyer’s registered agent. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

It was announced in October that the Vons location — near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive — would close to “help strengthen operational efficiencies” for the grocery store’s parent company Albertsons. The store isn’t a part of the pending Albertsons-Kroger merger.

On Wednesday, the building looked vacant and there were no signs indicating what could be the next function for the building.

There are no permits for improvements or plans to change or update the former Vons building on Clark County’s records website.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

MOST READ
1
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
2
U2 gives Priscilla Presley the royal treatment in Sphere show
U2 gives Priscilla Presley the royal treatment in Sphere show
3
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
4
CARTOONS: What Biden sounds like to normal Americans
CARTOONS: What Biden sounds like to normal Americans
5
CARTOON: Hit him in the wallet
CARTOON: Hit him in the wallet
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
What is Station Casinos developing next? A utility request gives some clues
What is Station Casinos developing next? A utility request gives some clues
More tenants sign on to Electric Pickle-anchored valley project
More tenants sign on to Electric Pickle-anchored valley project
Indoor family entertainment center proposed near Fiesta Henderson site
Indoor family entertainment center proposed near Fiesta Henderson site
2 major retailers to open new west Las Vegas locations
2 major retailers to open new west Las Vegas locations
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?