Business

Frias Transportation to put brakes on long-standing cab group

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2019 - 5:49 pm
 

After more than a half decade in the transportation business in southern Nevada, Frias Transportation Management is halting its business operations.

The board of trustees of the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias charitable trust elected to unload its operating transportation business — which includes Ace Cab, Union Cab, Vegas Western Cab, ANLV Cab and Virgin Valley Cab — effective March 13.

Management and staff of Frias Transportation were notified this week of the planned move.

In November 2017 Frias laid off about 160 drivers after the company discontinued its airport shuttle and limousine service. Frias CEO Daniel Wade noted “new business models and technologies,” in the press release announcing the layoffs, hinting at how the emergence of ride-hailing companies has affected the transportation industry in the state.

Although a possible buyer has yet to be named, it is expected that assets of the five Frias Transportation taxicab companies will be acquired and remain in service, based on discussions between Taxicab Authority Board Chairman Stan Olsen and Taxicab Authority Administrator Scott Whittemore and trustees over the past couple of weeks.

“While legacy interests may be shifting, it is very positive to see new groups and individuals stepping forward to lead the future with renewed investment and innovation,” Whittemore said. “Charlie and Phyllis Frias leave behind a long and distinguished transportation legacy in Las Vegas. The philanthropy of their Charitable Trust continues.”

Frias Transportation echoed those expectations in a press release, leaving hope for its current staff to remain employed, if and when the taxicab companies are purchased.

“Although the approximate 1,100 employees will no longer be employed by the Frias transportation business, many may be afforded the opportunity to continue to provide safe transportation experiences to Southern Nevada residents and tourists from its successors in interest,” the press release read. “The Frias Legacy will continue to champion its philanthropic endeavors and charitable mission set forth by Charles and Phyllis M. Frias more than 50 years ago.”

Portions of profit generated from the sale of its companies will go toward the Frias trust for continued charitable work in the state.

Charles and Phyllis Frias bought Union Cab in 1966, beginning their transportation empire in southern Nevada. Charles passed away in 2006, while Phyllis died in 2016.

Already with a long history of philanthropy, helping build the Frias Elementary School, The Smith Center and the Charles Frias Park among other charitable work, the Frias trust last month gave the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada a record-breaking gift.

The trust gifted the scouts 70 acres of land, valued at $9 million, owned by Charles and Phyllis Frias, which includes a home, a bed and breakfast and a restaurant and lodging.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
R-J's Mark Anderson on UNLV's victory
Review-Journal sports reporter Mark Anderson recaps UNLV's victory at New Mexico. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Noah Robotham on the win at New Mexico
UNLV guard Noah Robotham talks about winning at New Mexico on Jan. 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Kris Clyburn on big 3 vs. New Mexico
UNLV guard Kris Clyburn talks about his key 3-pointer against New Mexico. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marvin Menzies on beating New Mexico
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about UNLV's win at New Mexico on January 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New HOV Ramp Scheduled to Open in March
New HOV ramp scheduled to open in March of 2019.
American Preparatory Academy part of charter school growth in Las Vegas
American Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas has a waiting list of students who want to attend. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wheelchair tournament at UNLV
Cesar Robledo talks about wheelchair basketball and what it means for players to compete during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Snow in Henderson on New Year's Eve morning
Light snow flurries in Anthem Highlands in Henderson on Monday morning, the last day of 2018.
Marvin Menzies on UNLV's trip to Hawaii
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about the upcoming trip to Hawaii. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Raiders Stadium Timelapse
Construction on the new Raiders stadium continues in Las Vegas.
Pinecrest Academy Horizon principal wins Milken Educator Award
Tony Sanchez on UNLV's recruiting class
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez talks about his early signing class. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Siegel Cares delivers bagels to families in need
Since Thanksgiving, Mark Lenoir of Siegel Cares, has been delivering leftover Bagelmania bagels to families staying at the Siegel Suites.
Dan Barnson steps down
Arbor View football coach Dan Barnson stepped down Friday after 12 seasons at the helm. Under Barnson, the Aggies won 104 games and became one of the top programs in Las Vegas. The Aggies went 12-2 in 2018 and won a region championship for the first time in program history. Barnson loves Friday nights, but said the 12-month commitment was getting exhausting.
NFR 2018 Highlights
NFR 2018 highlights from every round of this years rodeo.
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR- Joe Frost
NFR Bull Rider Joe Frost talks about the difference in bulls and his family legacy with Cassie Soto before the last round of the National Finals Rodeo.
Herm Edwards on LV Bowl loss
Arizona State coach Herm Edwards talks about the loss in the Las Vegas Bowl. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth after LV Bowl
Linebacker George Helmuth talks about Fresno State's turnaround. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Youth cancer survivor receives gift bat at Winter Meetings
Cancer survivor Steven Mondragon, baseball player at Los Altos High in Hacienda Heights, California, received a complimentary bamboo bat during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 12, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFR Day 9 Highlights
Highlights from round 9 of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR 2018- Will Lummus Leads in Steer Wrestling
As NFR 2018 enters day nine, steer wrestler Will Lummus continues to see his name at the top of the standings. Las Vegas Review Journal host Cassie Soto speaks with the Mississippi native about his excitement to be participating in his first ever NFR.
John Saccenti on the Las Vegas Bowl's future
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti talks about the game's future. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Mbacke Diong on his offensive improvement
UNLV forward Mbacke Diong talks about his offensive improvement. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
NFR dirt is the most important part of the rodeo
NFR has bull riding, saddle bronc, barrel racing, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and bareback riding but one of the most important part of the rodeo according to construction maintenance manager Allen Rheinheimer is the dirt that they all take place in. Review-Journal sports writer Ed Graney chats with Rheinheimer and ground man John Jamison to get an inside look at the dirt in Thomas & Mack at the National Finals Rodeo.
North Las Vegas Pedestrian-cyclist Survey
North Las Vegas officials are seeking comments from residents in hopes of bettering their experience in the city. An online survey has been set up for citizens to share their opinions and give their suggestions.
NFR Day 8 Highlights
Highlights from round 8 of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR - Wyatt Denny Talks About Representing Nevada
NFR Bareback Rider Wyatt Denny talks to host Cassie Soto about being the only Nevada representative in the NFR this year and his skiing talent.
Junior NFR Offers Breakaway Roping for Girls
Unlike the NFR at the Thomas and Mack Center, the Junior NFR at the Las Vegas Convention Center offers breakaway roping for girls 19-and under. This event allows the young women of rodeo one more event to participate in, aside from barrel racing.
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Business
App Shows You Your "Skin Score" And Lets Your Virtually Try On Makeup.
App Shows You Your "Skin Score" And Lets Your Virtually Try On Makeup. (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Brava infrared oven
In cooking with the Brava infrared oven,there’s no preheating. the bulbs can reach 500 degrees in less than a second. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Art Experience Pop Vegas Coming To The Las Vegas Strip
New Art Experience Pop Vegas Coming To The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES-DOGNESS-VIDEO
The Dogness group has developed a robot pet that can be controlled with an app over WiFi. A pet owner can use it to communicate with their animal, feed it treats and take photos.
CES 2019: Mixologiq cocktail machine at CES - VIDEO
Mixologiq has developed a machine that claims to make any cocktail. It will cut the fruit, crush the ice and pour the liquor and/or juice. The company is as CES hoping to raise money to get the machine in production.
Botboxer at CES 2019 - Video
Botboxer is designed as an AI boxing opponent. It is able to detect your swings and dodge hits. The bot can be “worn out” so you can actually knock it out.
First Day of CES Doesn’t Dissapoint
CES 2019 opened today at the Las Vegas Convention Center to huge crowds and dazzling technology.
CES - My Skin Track pH from Loreal
This new wearable from L’Oréal allows the wearer to discover their personal pH. Along with the app, a person can then find out what products they need to build healthier skin.
Hearing colors
Specdrum rings turn colors into sounds
Attendees and workers say what to expect at CES
People attending CES 2019 and working the event talk about their experiences at the event and tell others what to expect.
Ovie Smarterware tracks your leftovers
Leftovers often sit in the refrigerator until they’re wilted and wasted. Ovie Smarterware, from a company called Wide Afternoon, was created to help reduce food waste and was on display at CES 2019. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: uberAIR
Uber plans to begin the testing phase of its uberAIR program in 2020 in Los Angeles and Dallas. The service will use Bell’s “Bell Nexus” flying vehicle, which debuted Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas.
Sensor detects full bladder
The DFree sensor uses ultrasound technology to tell a person when they have to use the restroom.
CES 2019: Meet Orpheus - the ping pong playing robot
Meet "Orpheus" an artificially intelligent machine that works as a table tennis tutor.
CES 2019: Flying cell phone cases
Selfly Camera delivers a flying cell phone camera case that operates like a drone and is controlled by smart phones that could be available in 30 days.
CES 2019: Sheertex Sheers unbreakable panty hose
New Sheertex pantyhose is unable to be ruined.
SmartDish calorie tracker
Illumidine smart dish tracks calories
CES - PIGZBE - VIDEO
Pigzbe is a device and app designed to teach kids about money - how earn, save and budget money- in a digital world.
CES 2019: Hypervision's 3-D and Holographic Televisions
Hypervision's 3-D holographic televisions caught the attention of those visiting CES as one of the more stunning visual displays and are also part of Criss Angel's newest show in Las Vegas.
App helps pregnant women determine risks
Efelya, based in France, uses a woman’s health data to determine whether she’s at risk for six common pregnancy-related complications. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Table Pong upgrades old video game favorite
Steven Tan from Unis Technology explains how Table Pong attempts to bridge generations together at CES 2019.
Fromaggio cheesemaker at CES 2019
A smart-phone adapted with a touch-screen display that makes nearly any kind of cheese — fresh, aged, lactose-free, vegan or kosher. And it tastes as good as traditionally made cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Virtual hockey trainer
Practice your hockey shot in your living room
BotBoxer simulator at CES 2019
The robotic boxing simulator at CES 2019. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FoldiMate at CES
FoldiMate showcases a machine that can fold your clothes for you at CES 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lamborghini massage chair at CES 2019
The first Lamborghini massage chair on display at CES 2019. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: LG's rollable TV
CES 2019 features more than 4,400 exhibitors, including LG, which has a TV screen that can be rolled up.
Tech and gaming innovations at CES 2019
Holographic TVs, Table Pong and facial recognition software are some of the things on display in the Innovation and Gaming hall at CES 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nikon Z Series - Ces 2019
Nikon Inc. is showcasing its new Z6 and Z7 digital cameras at CES 2019. (Scott Davidson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES conventioneers network at Jewel Nightclub
Jewel Nightclub at Aria presented the CES C Space Party Monday night to provide networking opportunities for influencers in media, marketing and entertainment. Among the guests were Avinash Bansal and Chiraag Kapil of Leaf Wearables, a safety gadget disguised as a pendant, which won the million dollar Xprize. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More in Business
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Business Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like