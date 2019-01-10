Frias Transportation to put brakes on long-standing cab group

After more than a half decade in the transportation business in southern Nevada, Frias Transportation Management is halting its business operations.

An Ace Cab driver turning into the drop off area at Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

The board of trustees of the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias charitable trust elected to unload its operating transportation business — which includes Ace Cab, Union Cab, Vegas Western Cab, ANLV Cab and Virgin Valley Cab — effective March 13.

Management and staff of Frias Transportation were notified this week of the planned move.

In November 2017 Frias laid off about 160 drivers after the company discontinued its airport shuttle and limousine service. Frias CEO Daniel Wade noted “new business models and technologies,” in the press release announcing the layoffs, hinting at how the emergence of ride-hailing companies has affected the transportation industry in the state.

Although a possible buyer has yet to be named, it is expected that assets of the five Frias Transportation taxicab companies will be acquired and remain in service, based on discussions between Taxicab Authority Board Chairman Stan Olsen and Taxicab Authority Administrator Scott Whittemore and trustees over the past couple of weeks.

“While legacy interests may be shifting, it is very positive to see new groups and individuals stepping forward to lead the future with renewed investment and innovation,” Whittemore said. “Charlie and Phyllis Frias leave behind a long and distinguished transportation legacy in Las Vegas. The philanthropy of their Charitable Trust continues.”

Frias Transportation echoed those expectations in a press release, leaving hope for its current staff to remain employed, if and when the taxicab companies are purchased.

“Although the approximate 1,100 employees will no longer be employed by the Frias transportation business, many may be afforded the opportunity to continue to provide safe transportation experiences to Southern Nevada residents and tourists from its successors in interest,” the press release read. “The Frias Legacy will continue to champion its philanthropic endeavors and charitable mission set forth by Charles and Phyllis M. Frias more than 50 years ago.”

Portions of profit generated from the sale of its companies will go toward the Frias trust for continued charitable work in the state.

Charles and Phyllis Frias bought Union Cab in 1966, beginning their transportation empire in southern Nevada. Charles passed away in 2006, while Phyllis died in 2016.

Already with a long history of philanthropy, helping build the Frias Elementary School, The Smith Center and the Charles Frias Park among other charitable work, the Frias trust last month gave the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada a record-breaking gift.

The trust gifted the scouts 70 acres of land, valued at $9 million, owned by Charles and Phyllis Frias, which includes a home, a bed and breakfast and a restaurant and lodging.

