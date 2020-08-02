Frozen Mexican food products subject of public health alert

Hard plastic pieces could be in ready-to-eat beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products.

Concerns over extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic, in ready-to-eat beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products has triggered a public health alert by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. (USDA)

The products were produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. establishments in Lampasas, Texas, and San Diego, California, according to a USDA news release.

These items are subject to the public health alert:

— 19.2-oz. carton containing 16 pieces labeled as “Great Value Flour Chicken Taquitos Tortillas Stuffed with All White Chicken Meat & Monterey Jack Cheese” with a best if used by date of “11 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

— 20-oz carton containing 20 pieces labeled as “Casa Mamita beef taquitos rolled in corn tortillas” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

— 22.5-oz carton containing 15 pieces labeled as “Casa Mamita chicken and cheese taquitos rolled in flour tortillas” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel

— 15-oz. carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “José Olé taquitos chicken and cheese pollo y queso in flour tortillas” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” or “18 JUL 2021,” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

— 20-oz. carton containing 20 taquitos labeled as “José Olé taquitos beef carne de res in corn tortillas” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

— 22.5-oz carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “José Olé taquitos chicken and cheese pollo y queso in flour tortillas” with a best by date of “09 JUL 2021,” “14 JUL 2021” or “17 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

— 55.5-oz carton containing 37 taquitos labeled as “José Olé value pack taquitos chicken and cheese pollo y queso in flour tortillas” with a best if used by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

— 60-oz. carton containing 60 taquitos labeled as “José Olé taquitos beef carne de res in corn tortillas” with a best if used by date of “9 JUL 2021” or “10 JUL 2021,” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

— 5-oz. individual plastic bag containing “José Olé chimichangas loaded beef nacho” with a best by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “EST. 17417” printed on the label.

The products bear the establishment number “EST 5590,” “P5590” or “EST. 17417” printed on the packaging above the expiration date. These products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Willis Hwang, consumer affairs manager at Ajinomoto Foods, at 855-742-5011.

