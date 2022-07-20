Furniture and home decor trade show returns to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Market returns next week for its Summer 2022 trade show to bring the best in furniture, home decor and interior design.

File - Conventioneers arrive for the Las Vegas Market home furnishings and decor show at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Market returns next week for its Summer 2022 trade show to bring the best in furniture, home decor and interior design.

The biannual trade event, run by showroom operator International Market Centers, will occupy the entire World Market Center from Sunday through July 28. There will be more than 2,500 brands in the furniture, home decor and apparel industry.

“Las Vegas Market offers a cross-category sourcing experience like no other gift, home décor and furniture buying event,” said IMC CEO Bob Maricich. “Other markets specialize in one or two vertical categories, but Las Vegas Market is the only buying event in the U.S. where buyer can source this breadth and depth of gift and home furnishings products.”

This year, brands such Wild Republic, Hobo Bags and Hammond’s Candies are bringing new gift lines and products to the show.

More than 50 events will be held during the trade show including award ceremonies highlighting the best in design. Its FIRST LOOK programming will forecast the latest trends and color palettes.

Registration is now open online at lasvegasmarket.com.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes.