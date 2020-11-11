Henderson developers building business complex

Two Henderson developers have teamed up to build a business complex in the southwest valley.

Developers American Nevada Co. and First Federal Realty DeSimone plan to build a 50,000-square-foot office and medical project at the southeast corner of Fort Apache Road and Martin Avenue in Las Vegas, seen here on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American Nevada Co. and First Federal Realty DeSimone broke ground on a 50,000-square-foot office and medical project at the southeast corner of Fort Apache Road and Martin Avenue. Site work is underway on the $13 million project.

The 5-acre plot is slated to feature six buildings ranging from 4,100 to 14,300 square feet. The project, Fort Apache Professional Park, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021, a news release said.

American Nevada, launched in the 1970s by the late Las Vegas Sun publisher Hank Greenspun and his late wife, Barbara, is perhaps best-known for developing Henderson’s Green Valley master-planned community.

First Federal Realty, founded by Joe DeSimone, has developed several office and medical complexes. DeSimone also owns the 1930s-era Railroad Pass hotel-casino on the outskirts of Henderson.

