Henderson Planning Commission approves plans for new hospital

Universal Health Services wants to build a 550,000-square-foot hospital, 250,000 square feet of medical office space and two four-story parking structures.

Hospital chain Universal Health Services has drawn up plans for a 40-acre campus, a rendering of which is seen here, in west Henderson. (City of Henderson)

Hospital chain Universal Health Services has drawn up plans for a 40-acre campus, a rendering of which is seen here, in west Henderson. (City of Henderson)

The Henderson Planning Commission on Thursday approved plans for a 40-acre hospital project near the Raiders’ new practice facility.

Universal Health Services wants to build a 550,000-square-foot hospital, 250,000 square feet of medical office space and two four-story parking structures, according to city records.

UHS, which operates locally as Valley Health System, would develop the project in phases. The hospital chain expects to start construction next year and finish the full buildout in 2035, planning documents show.

The project site, at the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way, formerly Executive Airport Drive, is in west Henderson at the southern tip of the valley. The area has been flooded with development the past few years, including warehouses, apartment complexes, retail centers and, capturing much of the spotlight, the Raiders’ football practice center and headquarters.

“This is basically going to be the crown jewel in west Henderson,” attorney John Marchiano, representing UHS, told the commission.

The Henderson City Council is scheduled to consider project plans Aug. 4.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.