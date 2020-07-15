Hospital chain UHS planning 40-acre west Henderson campus

Universal Health Services is looking to build a 550,000-square-foot hospital, 250,000 square feet of medical office space and two four-story parking structures.

The site where a new hospital is proposed to be built at the southwest corner of St. Rose Parkway and Executive Airport Drive in Henderson, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The site where a new hospital is proposed to be built at the southwest corner of St. Rose Parkway and Executive Airport Drive in Henderson, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Hospital chain UHS plans to develop a 40-acre campus, a rendering of which is seen here, near the Raiders' new practice facility in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

Kynnidi Graham Bryant, 9, shows off her teddy bear to mother Ciera Graham during the Teddy Bear Clinic event at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Centennial Hills operator Universal Health Services aims to start building a 40-acre hospital project in Henderson in 2021. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Family medicine resident Stephanie Cao, center, shares a laugh before taking a group photo after a white coat ceremony for family medicine and general surgery residents at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas on Friday, June 28, 2019. Spring Valley operator Universal Health Services aims to start building a 40-acre hospital project in Henderson in 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Certified surgical technicians Jay French, left, and Rodney Haynes examine mock 3-D images taken with Centennial Hills Hospital's new O-arm surgical imaging technology, Friday, March 8, 2013. Centennial Hills operator Universal Health Services aims to start building a 40-acre hospital project in Henderson in 2021. (Levi Ellyson/Special to View)

A hospital chain has drawn up plans for a 40-acre campus near the Raiders’ new practice facility in Henderson, bringing another project to an area that has been flooded with development the past few years.

Universal Health Services is looking to build a 550,000-square-foot hospital, 250,000 square feet of medical office space and two four-story parking structures, Henderson planning documents show.

UHS, which operates locally as Valley Health System, aims to build the campus at the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way, formerly Executive Airport Drive, in phases. The hospital would start at 300,000 square feet and expand.

The company expects to start construction next year and finish the project’s full buildout in 2035, planning documents show.

The Henderson Planning Commission is scheduled to consider project plans Thursday.

Valley Health System spokeswoman Gretchen Papez said in an email that the project site is “an attractive location and has the potential to accommodate future growth as we continue to expand our services and locations.”

She said full development plans for the property are not finalized, and the project “is not related to or triggered by” the coronavirus outbreak.

Property records show that the project site is owned by Las Vegas developer Joe Kennedy, founder of J.A. Kennedy Real Estate Co. Kennedy confirmed that he is under contract to sell the land to UHS.

The hospital campus is the latest big construction plan for west Henderson, an area at the southern tip of the valley that, at least before the pandemic hit, was a heated spot for real estate development.

Drawn by available land, access to Interstate 15 and expanding infrastructure, developers have flooded west Henderson with dozens of projects the past few years. They include warehouses, apartment complexes, retail centers, housing tracts and, capturing much of the spotlight, the Raiders’ football practice center and headquarters.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.