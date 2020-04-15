Raiders seek to change name of Henderson road

As the Raiders prepare to move into their Henderson headquarters and practice facility this summer, the team is looking to change the name of Executive Airport Drive.

As the Raiders prepare to move into their Henderson headquarters and practice facility this summer, the team is looking to change the name of Executive Airport Drive to Raiders Way.

The Raiders requested the change via documents submitted to Henderson officials. The matter is set to be heard at next week’s City Council meeting.

The Henderson complex, which will cost more than $75 million to build, will house all team executive activities as well as three outdoor fields, 1½ indoor fields, a weight room, a rehabilitation center and a TV studio.

The street has been named since 1997 for Henderson Executive Airport, which lies just across the street from the headquarters and practice facility, Henderson spokeswoman Kathy Blaha said.

The name change would cover the stretch of the road from St. Rose Parkway to Volunteer Boulevard. Executive Airport Drive changes to Starr Avenue north of the St. Rose interchange.

Clark County in 2018 approved letting the Raiders change Aldebaran Avenue near Allegiant Stadium to Al Davis Way, to honor the former coach and owner and father of current owner Mark Davis. Street signs to reflect the name change have yet to be added.

There are several businesses on the affected stretch of road in Henderson, and the Raiders would be responsible for paying all costs associated with the name change for those establishments and the city.

It would cost an estimated $7,275 to replace the Executive Airport Drive signs with Raiders Way signs, Blaha said.

Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders’ construction subsidiary, sent letters to all area agencies and businesses about the proposed name change, including Levi Strauss & Co. and the Clark County Department of Aviation.

City staffers recommend approval after a review found that the new name wouldn’t interfere with the goals of the Henderson Strong comprehensive plan; it wouldn’t create traffic issues; and the proposed name was vetted through the city’s street-name procedures.

Christy Adams, controller for Entech Instruments Inc. who owns two properties in the area, submitted a letter against the name change.

“The airport itself is a historical landmark and deserves to have a street named after it as it brings prestige and helps further the prosperity of the ever growing city of Henderson,” Adams said in the letter, adding that the Raiders wouldn’t be the only business on Raiders Way.

Adams also recommended that the city consider the Raiders have relocated multiple times.

“Though we respect the fact the Raiders practice stadium is down the street from us we do not want our entire area to be defined by a football team but rather the iconic Henderson Executive Airport instead,” Adams wrote.

