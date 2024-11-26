$500K homes in the Las Vegas Valley

Just above the average price for a home in the valley, here’s what $500,000 will buy across the region.

This home at 282 Cape Seville Place is located off Boulder Highway and East Lake Mead Parkway in the growing Cadence community. The two-story home has three beds, three baths and a backyard with artificial turf. (The Simmons Team)

While this home was built in 2021, there are over $175,000 in 2024 upgrades added. Located at 10631 Sariah Skye Ave. off West Grand Teton Drive and North Shaumber Road, this home is in the gated Skye Canyon community. (Colette Diamond)

A brand new build from Richmond American Homes, this gated property is located in North Las Vegas at 7207 Stockton Dunes St., off the I-215 Beltway and Revere Street. With over 3,000 square feet, the home is two stories, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. (Frank J. Gargano)

8424 Oyster Drive is located in Desert Shores and is listed for $500,000. The home is remodeled, well-maintained and has a pool. (Diana J. Albiston)

What will average get you in the Las Vegas Valley?

While the average cost of a home in the valley is $476,875, according to Las Vegas Realtors, here is what slightly above that — around $500,000 will buy you.

West Las Vegas/Summerlin

8424 Oyster Drive: $500,000

Located just outside of Sun City Summerlin, this home in Desert Shores is move-in ready. Built in 1989, the home has been remodeled, well-maintained and is move-in ready. At 1,454 square feet, the home has three beds, three baths, a two-car garage and is the only home on the list with a pool. Additionally, the kitchen, primary shower and backyard are all generously sized.

The home has a $115-per-month HOA fee. The closest schools are Marc Kahre Elementary School, Ernest Becker Middle School and Cimarron Memorial High School.

North Las Vegas

7207 Stockton Dunes St.: $508,950

A brand new build from Richmond American Homes, this gated property is located in North Las Vegas at 7207 Stockton Dunes St., off the I-215 Beltway and Revere Street. With over 3,000 square feet, the home is two stories, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. Inside the home has matte black finishes, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and mission style stair rails. Additionally, unlike many new build homes, there is a backyard with a covered patio and barbecue stub.

The HOA fee is $195 quarterly. The closest schools are Ruby Duncan Elementary, Brian and Teri Cram Middle School and Legacy High School.

Centennial Hills/Sky Canyon

10631 Sariah Skye Ave.: $510,000

While this home was built in 2021, there are over $175,000 in 2024 upgrades added. Located at 10631 Sariah Skye Ave. off West Grand Teton Drive and North Shaumber Road, this home is in the gated Skye Canyon community. Completely carpet-free, the home has three beds, three baths and 2,140 square feet. The kitchen was made the main event in the remodel, with a large island, generous cabinet space and stainless steel LG appliances.

With no backyard, residents can utilize the Skye Canyon amenities like a splash pad, jogging paths, sports fields and more, with an HOA fee of $141 per month. The closest schools are Kenneth Divich Elementary, Edmundo Eddie Escobedo Sr. Middle School and Arbor View High School.

Henderson

282 Cape Seville Place: $500,000

This home at 282 Cape Seville Place is located off Boulder Highway and East Lake Mead Parkway in the growing Cadence community. Built in 2021, the home is 1,893 square feet, but located on a 3,484-square-foot lot. The two-story home has three beds, three baths and a backyard with artificial turf. Finishing the home is pavestone in the front and back, a loft, granite countertops and an upstairs laundry room.

The home has a $55-per-month HOA fee. The closest schools are C.T. Sewell Elementary, B Mahlon Brown Junior High School and Basic Academy of Int’l Studies High School.

