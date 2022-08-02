Construction underway for new apartment complex near Strip

The seven-story, 184-unit project behind The Martin condo tower is set to finish in 2024.

Workers work at a construction site where developer Jonathan Fore plans to build a seven-story, 184-unit apartment complex on West Harmon Avenue, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Workers work at a construction site where developer Jonathan Fore plans to build a seven-story, 184-unit apartment complex on West Harmon Avenue, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Workers work at a construction site where developer Jonathan Fore plans to build a seven-story, 184-unit apartment complex on West Harmon Avenue, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A worker works at a construction site where developer Jonathan Fore plans to build a seven-story, 184-unit apartment complex on West Harmon Avenue, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An artist's rendering of developer Jonathan Fore's seven-story apartment complex on Harmon Avenue just west of Interstate 15. (Fore Property Co.)

An artist's rendering of developer Jonathan Fore's seven-story apartment complex on Harmon Avenue just west of Interstate 15. (Fore Property Co.)

An apartment developer has broken ground on another upscale complex near the Strip.

Construction crews are at work on developer Jonathan Fore’s seven-story, 184-unit rental project on Harmon Avenue just west of Interstate 15, behind The Martin condo tower.

Fore told the Review-Journal last week that he expects to have the first units occupied in December 2023 and to finish construction altogether in June 2024.

The $70 million project is slated to include coworking space, a sky lounge and ground-floor retail that he aims to fill with two restaurants, he said, adding apartment rents would average $2.50 per square foot.

Southern Nevada’s yearslong surge of apartment construction has been heavily concentrated in the suburban outer rings, though a growing number of projects also have taken shape in recent years in Las Vegas’ core, including downtown and near the Strip.

Fore, managing partner of Fore Property Co.’s Western region, cited his new project’s proximity and walkability to Las Vegas’ famed casino corridor.

Connected by the Harmon Avenue overpass, the site is about a half-mile from the CityCenter complex on Las Vegas Boulevard.

He also pointed to the Harmon-Valley View Boulevard flyover project, completed in 2020, that expanded vehicular access in an area where roads were previously halted at Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Clark County commissioners approved plans for his apartment complex last November, and Fore said construction started in April.

The site was previously occupied by Royal Pacific of Las Vegas, a screenprinting and embroidery shop, whose former building there has since been demolished.

Royal Pacific’s president told the Review-Journal earlier this year that the company was moving to a nearby building that its landlord on Harmon had purchased.

Meanwhile, this isn’t Fore’s first time building apartments near the Strip. He also developed Lotus, a 295-unit complex in the Chinatown area, and Jade, a 287-unit project near the Rio.

He sold Lotus for $76.7 million in 2018, and he sold Jade for $124.5 million last year.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.