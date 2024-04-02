54°F
Housing

Former A’s superstar selling Las Vegas home

Former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco is selling his Las Vegas-area home near Sunset Park. ...
Former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco is selling his Las Vegas-area home near Sunset Park. (Realty One Group)
The house features a pool, attached casita, waterfall and koi pond. (Realty One Group)
The house features a pool, attached casita, waterfall and koi pond. (Realty One Group)
A close-up of the backyard and pool. (Photo: Realty One Group)
A close-up of the backyard and pool. (Photo: Realty One Group)
An interior view of the residence Jose Canseco has on the market. (Photo: Realty One Group)
An interior view of the residence Jose Canseco has on the market. (Photo: Realty One Group)
The five-bedroom residence is in the gated community just off Warm Springs Boulevard in the Gre ...
The five-bedroom residence is in the gated community just off Warm Springs Boulevard in the Green Valley North area. (Photo: Realty One Group)
Jose Canseco (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Canseco (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Canseco takes a swing during the home run derby at the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball G ...
Jose Canseco takes a swing during the home run derby at the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Updated April 2, 2024 - 7:31 am

Former Oakland Athletics slugger Jose Canseco has put his Las Vegas mansion on the market for $1.6 million.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is spread out over 5,150 square feet on an approximately half-acre lot.

The house, which is located in the gated community just off Warm Springs Boulevard in the Green Valley North area close to Sunset Park, was originally built in 1994 and features a pool, attached casita, waterfall and koi pond. The Realtor.com listing said it has had $220,000 worth of renovations put into it.

The listing agent is Nicole Gonzales of Realty One Group and Canseco, who lives in Las Vegas, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an interview that he is selling the home to help invest in his startup company PX40/40, a baseball swing technology company.

“We have Ken Griffey Jr. on board, he is the face of the company and he loves the product,” he said.

Clark County property records show Canseco originally bought the house in June 2021 for $1.1 million.

Canseco, who finished his career in 2001 with 462 home runs, said he hopes to develop a bigger relationship when the Oakland A’s team makes its move from California to Las Vegas for the 2028 season. Canseco spent the first eight years of his career playing for the Bay Area-based squad.

“The Oakland A’s definitely need a new start,” said Canseco in a previous interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think the A’s are going to get a big fan base, not just from the locals, but from L.A., California, Arizona.”

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

