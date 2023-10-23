75°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Athletics

A’s all-time great sees a bright future for the team in Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2023 - 11:02 am
 
Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco takes a swing during the home run derby at the ...
Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco takes a swing during the home run derby at the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Count one of the franchise’s all-time great players as one who believes the Oakland Athletics will thrive in Las Vegas.

Jose Canseco, who spent the first eight years of his career playing for the A’s, says there is no question the region will support Major League Baseball.

“I think that was tested already with the hockey team, quite successful, and the football team, quite successful,” Canseco said. “So I think it’s already been tested that Las Vegas can handle major league-type environment teams.”

The relocation, which is moving through the process with Major League Baseball, is necessary for the franchise, he said.

“The Oakland A’s definitely need a new start,” said Canseco, who ended his career in 2001 with 462 career home runs. “I think the A’s are going to get a big fan base, not just from the locals, but from L.A., California, Arizona.”

He expects a honeymoon period for the team whenever it arrives, particularly when the new stadium is built on the Strip at the Tropicana site.

“Especially at the very beginning you know what happens. You build a new stadium, people will come,” he said. “I think you’re going to be amazed the first couple years, the A’s are going to be very highly supported because of the new environment, new team.”

But any lasting success will come down to putting a quality product on the field, he believes.

“Eventually what’s going to sustain that is the Oakland A’s have to win,” he says.

Canseco, 59, hinted he might be interested in helping the A’s after they make the move.

“I do have a relationship with them,” he said of the franchise. “But maybe I can establish more of an everyday, physical relationship. I am a physical individual, still in great shape. I’d love to go out there on a daily basis and help the Oakland A’s in any which way or shape possible, instructing, being on the field, whatever combination my physicality enables me to do.”

That teaching aspect will be on display this weekend when Canseco is part of a group of MLB alumni hosting a youth baseball clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. at Faith Lutheran High School. The former players will instruct youngsters for three hours at the clinic, which is free and open to the public. All of the spots for youth players have been reserved.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Graney: Is Las Vegas ready for the 112-loss A’s?
Graney: Is Las Vegas ready for the 112-loss A’s?
LETTER: A’s naysayers strike out
LETTER: A’s naysayers strike out
Tropicana landowner could increase A’s ballpark investment
Tropicana landowner could increase A’s ballpark investment
A’s vote to occur at fall owners meetings, Manfred hopes
A’s vote to occur at fall owners meetings, Manfred hopes
Stadium authority board set to conduct first official business with A’s
Stadium authority board set to conduct first official business with A’s
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed