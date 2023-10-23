A’s all-time great sees a bright future for the team in Vegas
Former A’s slugger Jose Canseco says the region has already shown it will support professional sports, and baseball will be no different.
Count one of the franchise’s all-time great players as one who believes the Oakland Athletics will thrive in Las Vegas.
Jose Canseco, who spent the first eight years of his career playing for the A’s, says there is no question the region will support Major League Baseball.
“I think that was tested already with the hockey team, quite successful, and the football team, quite successful,” Canseco said. “So I think it’s already been tested that Las Vegas can handle major league-type environment teams.”
The relocation, which is moving through the process with Major League Baseball, is necessary for the franchise, he said.
“The Oakland A’s definitely need a new start,” said Canseco, who ended his career in 2001 with 462 career home runs. “I think the A’s are going to get a big fan base, not just from the locals, but from L.A., California, Arizona.”
He expects a honeymoon period for the team whenever it arrives, particularly when the new stadium is built on the Strip at the Tropicana site.
“Especially at the very beginning you know what happens. You build a new stadium, people will come,” he said. “I think you’re going to be amazed the first couple years, the A’s are going to be very highly supported because of the new environment, new team.”
But any lasting success will come down to putting a quality product on the field, he believes.
“Eventually what’s going to sustain that is the Oakland A’s have to win,” he says.
Canseco, 59, hinted he might be interested in helping the A’s after they make the move.
“I do have a relationship with them,” he said of the franchise. “But maybe I can establish more of an everyday, physical relationship. I am a physical individual, still in great shape. I’d love to go out there on a daily basis and help the Oakland A’s in any which way or shape possible, instructing, being on the field, whatever combination my physicality enables me to do.”
That teaching aspect will be on display this weekend when Canseco is part of a group of MLB alumni hosting a youth baseball clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. at Faith Lutheran High School. The former players will instruct youngsters for three hours at the clinic, which is free and open to the public. All of the spots for youth players have been reserved.
Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.
MLB alumni golf event
Jose Canseco will join more than a dozen other former players at Revere Golf Club in Henderson on Sunday for the annual MLB Players Alumni Association Players for Youth Futures International golf tournament.
Pete Rose, Jim Leyritz, Amos Otis, Mike Davis and Dexter Fowler are among the participants, and a few openings remain for anyone interested in playing in the event.
Cost is $250 per person for a foursome without an MLB player, or $1,100 for a threesome to be joined by one of the players. Funds raised will help YFI Las Vegas.
Participants will be able to ask the players anything and everything about their careers, giving them a chance to reminisce and mingle with fans on the course and at an awards banquet following play.
“You know it’s as simple as what was it like to be a major league player, hitting a home run in the World Series, facing the best pitchers in the world to what was it like dating Madonna,” Canseco said of the questions he’ll get. “It’s pretty exciting. It’s kind of entertaining.”
Details on the event can be found at www.experienceyfi.org/vegas-golf.
