A’s-Diamondbacks tickets for Big League Weekend to go on sale

Tickets to next year’s spring training games between the Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark will go on sale this week.

Bally’s aims to open hotel, casino at same time as A’s Las Vegas ballpark

FILE - Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) runs to the bench during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tickets to next year’s spring training games between the Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark will go on sale this week.

Fans can purchase Big League Weekend tickets starting at noon Wednesday, the Aviators, the A’s minor league affiliate, announced Monday.

The A’s and Diamondbacks are scheduled to play March 8 and 9, with tickets available on the Aviators’ website starting at $30. Group and hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators’ front office at 702-943-7200.

After playing their final season in Oakland this year, the A’s will play at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California, the home of the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, for the 2025 to 2027 MLB seasons. Plans call for the A’s to begin playing in their $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat Las Vegas stadium in 2028.

Aviators single-game tickets for the 2025 season went on sale Monday. They also are available on the team’s website.

The Aviators’ season begins March 28 against their intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.