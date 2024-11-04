A’s officially drop Oakland from team name

With the 2024 MLB season officially over, the Athletics have dropped Oakland from their team name.

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher announces on Thursday, April 4, 2024, that the As will temporarily relocate to West Sacramento in 2025 and play at Sutter Health Park for at least three seasons before the team moves to Las Vegas. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee)

The Athletics are Oakland’s no more. With the 2024 MLB season behind it, the Athletics have officially dropped the city from their team name.

The team will go by just the Athletics or A’s, starting Monday, when they play three seasons in West Sacramento at the Triple-A Sutter Health Park, the A’s announced in a statement Monday.

References to Oakland on the A’s various social media accounts were also scrubbed on Monday.

The MLB club announced that they will use a Green A’s logo as their new primary logo, while keeping their primary wordmark of the “Athletics” in green script.

The team isn’t adopting Sacramento as part of its official name for the 2025-2027 MLB season, since the move is a temporary one. The A’s plan to begin construction on their planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-fan capacity Las Vegas Strip ballpark in the spring and to begin playing there for the 2028 MLB season.

Once in Southern Nevada, the team will go by the Las Vegas Athletics and Las Vegas A’s.

Before work on the A’s Las Vegas ballpark can begin, the team must first finalize agreements with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority and Clark County. The team will also need to provide proof that they have the needed capital to finance the stadium’s construction.

The A’s are planned to present their financial plan to the stadium authority at its Dec. 5 meeting, that includes team owner John Fisher’s family pledge of $1 billion toward the ballpark, a $300 million construction loan from U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs and up to $380 million in public funding, approved in 2023 via Senate Bill 1.

The A’s would then look to finalize their development agreement with Clark County next year, ahead of a second quarter start to construction. The ballpark’s estimated 31-month construction timeline would have it ready for the team for the 2028 season.

