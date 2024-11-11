Former Raiders RB Josh Jacobs lists Las Vegas house — PHOTOS

The running back, who recently left the Raiders for the Green Bay Packers, has listed his home for just under $6 million.

Former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs designed the home over three years. (Dayton Hammond Real Value Media)

This bedroom comes complete with a fireplace. (Dayton Hammond Real Value Media)

The kitchen area in the Las Vegas residence. (Dayton Hammond Real Value Media)

The living area of the residence at Augusta Canyon at Southern Highlands Golf Club has plenty of windows. (Dayton Hammond Real Value Media)

Former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has listed his Las Vegas house for $5.9 million.

The residence at Augusta Canyon at Southern Highlands Golf Club has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, over 5,304 square feet and a six-car garage. There is also a floor-to-ceiling white marble fireplace and spa area.

Jacobs left the Raiders for the Green Bay Packers in March, signing a four-year, $48 million contract.

James Meadows with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the listing agent for the property, said Jacobs “meticulously designed the single-story estate to be his ultimate dream home” over three years.

Clark County property records show that Jacobs bought the vacant land in 2021 for $750,000.

“It showcases an expansive courtyard entrance, floor-to-ceiling windows, a sophisticated wine wall and an entertainer’s backyard with a half basketball court and a lap pool,” Meadows said in a statement.

Meadows said the the community is home to a number of high-profile residents.

“I would call this the neighborhood of champions,” he said. “It’s a hotspot for Raiders staff and players. Derek Carr lives here during the offseason, and even former Raiser’s head coach Jon Gruden lived here. Plus, you can’t beat the location, just a quick 15-minute drive to the Las Vegas Strip, and perfectly situated between their practice facility and the stadium.”

In March, Raiders star Maxx Crosby purchased a Summerlin house with an indoor basketball court and in-ground trampoline for $5.68 million.

