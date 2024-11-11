Former Raiders RB Josh Jacobs lists Las Vegas house — PHOTOS
The running back, who recently left the Raiders for the Green Bay Packers, has listed his home for just under $6 million.
Former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has listed his Las Vegas house for $5.9 million.
The residence at Augusta Canyon at Southern Highlands Golf Club has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, over 5,304 square feet and a six-car garage. There is also a floor-to-ceiling white marble fireplace and spa area.
Jacobs left the Raiders for the Green Bay Packers in March, signing a four-year, $48 million contract.
James Meadows with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the listing agent for the property, said Jacobs “meticulously designed the single-story estate to be his ultimate dream home” over three years.
Clark County property records show that Jacobs bought the vacant land in 2021 for $750,000.
“It showcases an expansive courtyard entrance, floor-to-ceiling windows, a sophisticated wine wall and an entertainer’s backyard with a half basketball court and a lap pool,” Meadows said in a statement.
Meadows said the the community is home to a number of high-profile residents.
“I would call this the neighborhood of champions,” he said. “It’s a hotspot for Raiders staff and players. Derek Carr lives here during the offseason, and even former Raiser’s head coach Jon Gruden lived here. Plus, you can’t beat the location, just a quick 15-minute drive to the Las Vegas Strip, and perfectly situated between their practice facility and the stadium.”
In March, Raiders star Maxx Crosby purchased a Summerlin house with an indoor basketball court and in-ground trampoline for $5.68 million.
