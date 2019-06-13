Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home for $2.3M

Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his house. And in true Vegas fashion, records indicate the buyer is a strip club owner.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his house.

And in true Vegas fashion, records indicate the buyer is a strip club owner.

The star hockey goalie sold his one-story, 5,285-square-foot home at 14 Greenside Drive, in the Southern Highlands community of Las Vegas, for $2.3 million, property records show.

The sale closed May 30.

Clark County property and business-license records, as well as Nevada business-entity records, indicate the buyer was Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club owner Jason Mohney.

The three-story strip club at 6007 Dean Martin Drive spans 70,000 square feet and features, among other things, 15 private suites, six bars and a retail store with “every bit of sex gadgetry under the sun,” according to its website.

Mohney could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Fleury, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract extension with the Knights last summer, bought the Southern Highlands house in summer 2017 for $2.3 million, the same price he sold it for, property records show.

He tried to sell it for more. According to Zillow, the home was listed for sale in September 2018 for $2.7 million, and the asking price was lowered in January to $2.5 million.

Golden Knights representatives did not respond to an email Thursday seeking comment from Fleury.

Ivan Sher and Rhonda Allen, both of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, had the listing for Fleury’s house. They did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.