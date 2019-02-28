Hughes Corp. sold $144.7M of land for new Las Vegas housing in 2018

An aerial photo of the 16,000 square foot indoor/outdoor Clubhouse and recreation center that sits at the center of the Reverence community by Pulte Homes in Summerlin, Nevada on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Buoyed by a big land sale for a luxury community, Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. sold more acreage last year for new housing in Las Vegas than it did in 2017.

Howard Hughes sold 244.8 acres of residential land in Summerlin — Las Vegas’ largest master-planned community — for $144.7 million last year. That’s up from 206.6 acres for $120.7 million in 2017, the Dallas-based company said in a securities filing Wednesday.

The results were boosted by one deal in particular: luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers bought about 128 acres off Town Center Drive near Tropicana Avenue for $69 million in July.

Toll is developing a guard-gated, 322-home project there called Mesa Ridge.

Howard Hughes disclosed the land-sales totals as part of its latest earnings report. The company, which has properties and projects in Hawaii, Texas, New York and other states, said it earned $57.7 million in net income last year, down from $166.6 million in 2017.

Summerlin spans 22,500 acres along the valley’s western rim and has roughly 110,000 residents. It boasts some of the highest home and land prices in the valley, and among master-planned communities, it’s one of the top spots in the country for builders’ sales.

Here were some other Summerlin-related highlights from Wednesday’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission:

— Buyers picked up 32 custom-home lots in The Summit, a 555-acre luxury golf course community that Howard Hughes is developing with Discovery Land Co., for $104.8 million last year. That’s up from 17 lots for $55.9 million in 2017.

— One Summerlin, the nine-story office building in Howard Hughes’ open-air Downtown Summerlin mall, was 100 percent Leased at year’s end. Two Summerlin, the new six-story office building that Howard Hughes developed near the City National Arena ice rink, was 89.3 percent leased.

— Howard Hughes expects to finish construction of the 267-unit, $59 million Tanager apartment complex, across from Downtown Summerlin, in the third quarter.

