Mortgage rates top 7% for 1st time since 2002

The cost of buying a home took another leap this week, as the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 7 percent for the first time since 2002.

A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami. Mortgage rates top 7% for the first time since 2002. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The cost of buying a home took another leap this week, as the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 7 percent for the first time since 2002.

It was just last month that rates climbed above 6 percent for the first time in 14 years. The latest dramatic jump makes a home purchase even more unaffordable and stands to further slow a market already reeling from the rising borrowing costs.

“It’s crazy,” said Tressa Pope, a Los Angeles-area mortgage broker. “Rates rose so rapidly that people weren’t prepared.”

Only in the early 1980s, another time of high inflation, did rates rise quicker than they have in recent months. Although rates are still below the historical average of 7.76 percent, it’s the sudden change that’s upending the market.

For much of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies held mortgage interest rates below 3 percent and enabled people to make larger and larger offers.

But this year, inflation and the central bank’s efforts to tame it have caused rates to more than double.

With rates rising so quickly, buyers have had to try to buy homes with values set when money was cheap. Many can’t.

Home sales are plunging across the country and, in some markets, prices are falling, but nowhere near fast enough to balance out the rising interest rates.

On Thursday, mortgage firm Freddie Mac reported that the average cost on a 30-year fixed-rate home loan was 7.08 percent this week, up from 6.94 percent last week and 3.14 percent a year earlier.

If rates hold above 7 percent, economists said it’s likely to send prices down more than if they held in the 6 percent range since most Americans need a mortgage to become homeowners.

Pope, founder of TPG Mortgage Lending, said a “big chunk” of her clients are now on the sidelines. Either they’ve been priced out all together, or are wary of making a poor financial decision, given the uncertainty over the direction of home prices and rates.

For those still willing and able to buy, they may find it a relatively easier experience than at the beginning of the year.

Multiple offers are far less common, and sellers are increasingly willing to give buyers money to pay their closing costs or buy down their interest rate.

If home prices keep falling, it could eventually offset the rise in mortgage rates and allow more people to afford a home.

But for now, rising rates mean that if someone purchased a home at today’s somewhat lower home prices, they’d still pay hundreds of dollars more per month than buying at the peak, according to a Zillow analysis that assumed 20 percent down in both cases.

A growing number of economists do expect prices to keep declining through at least 2023. And a recent forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association predicted that by the end of next year rates will have fallen to around 5.4 percent, driven lower by a slowing economy.

Many experts don’t predict a housing crash similar to the one that occurred during the Great Recession, in large part because of tighter lending standards. But some analysts say home prices could still decline by double-digit percentage points from the peak.