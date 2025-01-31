Nearly 400 homes planned for new Summerlin West community

The homebuilder bought the land for the new 88-acre community last year.

A map of where the new community in Summerlin will go. Photo: Taylor Morrison

FILE - A sign for Summerlin on Summerlin Parkway near Rampart Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nearly 400 homes will be built on 88 acres in Summerlin West as part of a new community by homebuilder Taylor Morrison.

Construction on 398 homes in a community called Esplande at Summerlin along Lake Mead Boulevard will start in the first quarter of next year with sales starting in the second quarter of 2026, the homebuilder said.

The resort living community will also feature a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse which will have a restaurant, spa, golf simulator, fitness center, pool, pickleball courts and walking trails. The homes will range from 1,500 to 3,200 square feet, the homebuilder said.

Clark County property records show a land banker purchased 88 acres spread over three parcels on behalf of Taylor Morrison in September for $107 million. The seller was Howard Hughes, the master-plan developer behind Summerlin.

Kent Lay, Las Vegas division president at Taylor Morrison, said the homes will have a Palm Springs modern feel.

“We are looking forward to bringing new housing to the Summerlin area and expanding our Esplanade brand to the Las Vegas market, while providing residents with signature resort-style amenities and wellness programs,” he said.

Summerlin was recently ranked in the top 10 best-selling master planned communities (5th) in the country for 2024, according to a report released by RCLCO, a national real estate consultant. Summerlin had 1,055 home sales last year, according to RCLCO.

Summerlin is in its 35th year and features more than 300 parks, more than 200 miles of interconnected trails, multiple community centers, 10 golf courses and 26 public, private and charter schools.

