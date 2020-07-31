Plans in the works for new Henderson apartment complex

Tru Development Co. and MultiGreen Properties plan to build a 336-unit apartment complex in Henderson.

Tru Development Co. and MultiGreen Properties plan to build a 336-unit apartment complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy Trosper Public Relations)

A local developer plans to break ground on a Henderson apartment complex this year.

Las Vegas-based Tru Development Co. announced this week that it partnered to buy a 19-acre parcel at the southeast corner of Galleria Drive and Boulder Highway and plans to build a 336-unit apartment complex.

The project, called theAPEX @galleria, will include nearly 4 acres of retail.

Tru expects to break ground in the fourth quarter, a representative said.

The firm is partnering on the project with MultiGreen Properties, which says on its website that it is “solely focused on building attainable, sustainable, and tech-enabled multifamily housing units” in the U.S.

Led by founder Tim Deters, Tru built the four-story Kaktus Life rental project off Cactus Avenue and Interstate 15. It also has drawn up plans for an apartment complex in the southwest valley and teamed with New York investors to build a rental complex next to Meadows mall.

