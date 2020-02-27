New York developer to build apartment complex near Meadows Mall

Silverstein Properties has teamed with New York financial firm Cantor Fitzgerald and Las Vegas-based Tru Development Co. to build a 334-unit apartment complex next to Meadows Mall.

A vacant lot east of 4500 Meadows Lane, next to Meadows Mall, photographed on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tru Development Co., Silverstein Properties and Cantor Fitzgerald have teamed up to develop a 334-unit apartment complex, a rendering of which is seen here, next to Meadows Mall in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Tru Development Co.)

New York developer Larry Silverstein is a real estate heavyweight, boasting a portfolio of skyscrapers at the World Trade Center site and other high-rises.

Now he has ventured to Las Vegas to build an apartment complex – though he’s not building in a part of town that’s heavy on development.

They expect to break ground by October, Tru founder Tim Deters said.

Developers have packed the valley with apartment complexes in recent years, but this latest project might seem like a head-scratcher at first glance.

Why is a big East Coast developer building next to a mall that hasn’t been known for booming foot traffic in recent years, and not in a fast-growing part of the valley or a high-profile spot around the Strip?

Silverstein Properties CEO Marty Burger said that the Las Vegas residential market “is on fire” and that his group figured a project next to Meadows would work well, offering tenants a short walk to more than 100 clothing shops, eateries and other retailers at the mall.

“We thought it was just symbiotic,” Burger said.

Still, like any real estate project, it is by no means risk-free.

Deters noted the complex would have four levels of residential space above one story of parking, a costlier approach than just offering surface lots, and there are no property comparisons in the immediate area amid the dearth of apartment construction.

The goal, he indicated, is to draw tenants with a quality project near amenities and jobs.

The units on average would span about 900 square feet and cost around $1,150 per month, he said.

“You’re hoping you build it and they come,” Deters said.

The 9.6-acre project site, a vacant lot just south of U.S. Highway 95 between Decatur and Valley View boulevards, also is in a tax-incentive Opportunity Zone.

Silverstein, which bought the parcel in 2018 with plans for a 280-unit complex, announced in March it had partnered with Cantor Fitzgerald to acquire and develop projects in Opportunity Zones.

Created by the sweeping tax-cut law of 2017, the zones are designed to “spur economic development and job creation in distressed communities” by offering tax perks to investors, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Silverstein and Cantor announced plans for the project with Tru in December.

Efforts to speak with Cantor for this story were unsuccessful.

Silverstein says it has developed, owned and managed more than 40 million square feet of real estate. The apartment complex is its first venture in Las Vegas. Silverstein had a connection to the valley through Burger, who previously worked on projects here, including downtown’s World Market Center furniture-showroom hall.

Northcap founder John Tippins, who knows Burger and helped put the apartment deal together, cited the proximity to downtown and the Strip, and job growth with hotel construction and the Las Vegas Convention Center’s expansion.

“I just felt like there was such demand,” he said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.