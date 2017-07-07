Three Southern Nevada communities rank in top 25 in sales

Three Southern Nevada communities rank in the top 25 nationally for new-home sales this year.

Summerlin has more than 150 miles of landscaped paths connecting neighborhoods, exercise areas and schools. It will reach 200 miles when ultimately completed. (Summerlin)

The north entrance to Downtown Summerlin shopping center on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Three Southern Nevada communities rank in the top 25 nationally for new-home sales this year.

Builders sold 470 homes in Summerlin in the first half of 2017, up 28 percent from the same period last year. The sales tally was No. 7 among U.S. master-planned communities, according to a report Thursday by Bethesda, Maryland-based consulting firm RCLCO.

Inspirada was No. 9 nationally with 391 new-home sales, up 35 percent, and Cadence tied for 24th with 231 sales.

There was no year-over-year comparison for Cadence, which stalled during the recession and started coming out of the ground in the past few years.

Summerlin, spanning 22,500 acres along the western rim of the valley, is the largest master-planned community in Las Vegas. It had about 107,000 residents, or 5 percent of Clark County, at the end of last year, according to developer Howard Hughes Corp.

Inspirada covers 1,500 acres at the southern edge of the valley in Henderson.

Cadence, at 2,200 acres, is off Lake Mead Parkway just east of Boulder Highway in Henderson. It’s being developed at the site of a former industrial-waste dump that reportedly underwent more than $120 million in cleanup efforts.

