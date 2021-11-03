Imagine Dragons singer makes first donation at Summerlin’s ‘Giving Machine’

A vending machine dispensing contributions to local nonprofits is in Downtown Summerlin through the holiday season.

The Giving Machine, a vending machine that offers different items from charities a user can select and donate to, in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas native Dan Reynolds, frontman of rock band Imagine Dragons, was at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday buying a smorgasboard of items at a bright red vending machine, except the items weren’t for himself.

The vending machine, called the Giving Machine, lets donors contribute to local nonprofits and international giving campaigns. Reynolds was this year’s first donor.

He said his family valued the importance of charity and selflessness. He even worked with one of the benefiting nonprofits, Opportunity Village, as a teen for his Eagle Scout project.

“This is for our kids. This is to show them what life is about,” he said. “It’s to teach them a quick lesson that it’s not about TikTok. It’s not about likes on Instagram. Your self-love, your self-worth, your joy in life will come from giving to others.”

Sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, individuals can purchase items at the machine ranging from $3 to $300. But instead of dispensing the selections — clothing and dental hygiene items, meals or school supplies — the contribution is logged for nonprofit beneficiaries. Donors also can underwrite college admission applications or test score fees and job skills training.

This year’s local nonprofit beneficiaries include Communities in Schools of Nevada, Eye Care 4 Kids, Three Square, Future Smiles and Opportunity Village. Global beneficiaries include the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and Church World Service Global.

Giving Machine first launched in the Las Vegas-area in 2019 and raised $823,000 — about $470,000 of which went to local nonprofits, according to the church. The project was on hiatus in 2020. This year, Las Vegas is one of ten cities with the initiative.

Communities in Schools CEO Tami Hance-Lehr said the organization received about $90,000 from the machine in 2019, which helped it support 53 schools across the valley. The nonprofit works on dropout prevention and this year’s donation includes a USB port for digital learning access, school uniforms, graduation supplies and underwriting college admission fees.

“They go right into our schools and help our students eliminate whatever barrier it is that keeps them from coming to school,” Hance-Lehr said.

Jeff Parker, who oversees the Giving Machine project in Las Vegas, said the initiative issuccessful because people see the big and small ways they can get involved and help those in need.

“We seek to follow the example of Jesus Christ or any others that we follow, that we see as an example in our lives that help us do good,” Parker said.

The Giving Machine will stay in Downtown Summerlin, across from Macy’s, starting Tuesday through Jan. 3, 2022.

