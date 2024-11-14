Infrared saunas, cryotherapy among plans for Mark Wahlberg’s luxury gym

Mark Wahlberg recently announced he signed a lease for his new Municipal Gym in Downtown Summerlin and will be partnering with EoS Fitness on the endeavor.

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mark Wahlberg’s Municipal Gym Fitness and Recovery “powered” by EoS Fitness is shown in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The gym, which will have juice bars, cafés, retail and apparel, vitamins and supplements, will be located next to Boot Barn near Trader Joe’s. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More plans for Mark Wahlberg’s luxury gym concept have been revealed.

On Nov. 1, Wahlberg announced he signed a lease for his new Municipal Gym and will be partnering with EoS Fitness on the endeavor. Located in Downtown Summerlin, the facility aims to merge luxury with serious fitness.

The gym will occupy the 32,064-square-foot space previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond, with plans to open in 2026, announced a news release on Thursday.

Luxury offerings at the gym will include cryotherapy and cold plunges, compression therapy, infrared saunas, eucalyptus steam rooms and red light therapy, among others. Additionally, the gym will offer retail and apparel, juice bars and cafes, as well as vitamins and supplements.

“Together, with Mark, we’re building a first-of-its kind, state-of-the-art facility,” said Municipal Gym Co-Chairman, President and CEO Manzo Hodge. ” With the best equipment in the world, created with a singular mission: to inspire and equip people to be unstoppable.”

Since moving to Las Vegas in 2022, Wahlberg opened a new restaurant in Town Square, Flecha Cantina, and is a driving force behind the proposed Sony Entertainment film studio in Summerlin.