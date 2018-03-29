Italian accessories brand Furla now in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

Italian accessories brand Furla has opened a temporary boutique in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Furla, an Italian luxury company best known for its hand bags, has opened a temporary store at Forum Shops. The company reported about $600 million in sales for 2017. (Furla)

The Furla location is 693 square feet on the second level. The store will show the company’s spring collection of bags, shoes, scarves and leather goods for men and women.

The store will be in the shopping center for a year, according to a company statement earlier this month.

The Milan-based company reported 499 million euros, or $619.10 million, in sales for 2017, a 20 percent increase year over year at constant exchange rates.

The U.S., with sales up 9.6 percent, represents 7 percent of the company’s business. Furla also promised new stores in Germany and Czech Republic. The company is in about 100 countries.

While pop-up stores may be closer associated with Halloween, other big name retailers have gotten into the trend.

Phone maker Samsung covered Caesars Palace’s fountains with a pop-up store last year. Amazon opened a pop-up kiosk in the Fashion Show shopping center last year.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.