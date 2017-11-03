Job fair slated for new Henderson call center

PRA Group Inc. will be opening a new call center in Henderson at 168 N. Gibson Drive.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Sunset Station in Henderson. (Thinkstock)

PRA Group Inc. will be opening a new call center in Henderson at 168 N. Gibson Drive.

The opening date has not been announced, but the company is hosting a job fair to hire call center representatives, human resources and IT professionals

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Sunset Station in Henderson.

Between the Henderson site and another in Burlington, N.C., the company says it will have the capacity to employ up to 800 additional call center employees.

PRA Group is headquartered in Norfolk, Va.

Interested people can visit www.pragroup.com/careersto submit applications.