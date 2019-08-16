101°F
Business

John Knott, man behind major Las Vegas Strip deals, dies at 62

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2019 - 11:28 am
 

John Knott, a Las Vegas real estate broker who sold numerous well-known properties on or near the Strip, died Friday.

He was 62 and had metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Knott joined the commercial real estate brokerage firm now known as CBRE Group in 1999 and had led its global gaming group since 2003.

“John Knott, whose larger-than-life personality and imprint on Las Vegas leaves a larger-than-life legacy, was a force to be reckoned with,” Michael Newman, managing director of CBRE’s Las Vegas office, said in a statement.

He said Knott’s “client list read like a ‘who’s who’ of the world’s leading gaming companies,” adding the veteran broker “was deeply passionate about Las Vegas and remained bullish on the city even throughout the economic downturn.”

In the past few years alone, Knott brokered the sales of the Allegiant Stadium site, the Hard Rock Hotel, the shuttered Lucky Dragon and the former Alon casino site next to Fashion Show mall.

He also shopped the former Fontainebleau around and, before the economy crashed last decade, sold the Sahara and a tract of land across the street for hundreds of millions of dollars apiece.

Las Vegas’ economy is dominated by massive hotel-casinos, but only a handful of brokers in town get hired to sell resorts or vacant land on or near Las Vegas Boulevard. Knott, along with partner Michael Parks, appeared the most prolific of the bunch, regularly getting tapped to shop these and other high-priced properties around.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

