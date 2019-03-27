Lake Mead National Recreation Area gets new superintendent

Margaret L. Goodro (National Park Service)

The National Park Service has selected Margaret L. Goodro to serve as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area. She replaces Lizette Richardson, who retired last year.

“Margaret is a proven collaborative leader who is passionate about bringing people together to protect America’s national parks while providing for recreational opportunities,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith. “Margaret is a trailblazer who has created opportunities to hire youth, minorities and disabled staff throughout the Department of the Interior. She has also been successful making our national parks more accessible for our nation’s disabled visitors and veterans.”

Goodro serves as the superintendent of Biscayne National Park in Florida and will transition to her new role in mid-May. This move marks Goodro’s return to Lake Mead where she served as a district ranger earlier in her career.

Goodro has a deep background in public service with a 26-year career that includes park ranger positions in county, state and federal parks.

Jafeh Akpe has joined the Nathan Adelson Hospice nonprofit as chief compliance officer.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation has added three new members to its board of directors. Renee Coffman, president and co-founder of Roseman University of Health Sciences; Farhan Naqvi, founder and managing partner of Naqvi Injury Law; and Cory Frey, president of Frey Insurance and Benefits, LLC, will join the existing four directors to provide oversight and input that will help guide Nevada’s only nonprofit outpatient treatment facility for those diagnosed with childhood cancer and other catastrophic conditions.

Snell & Wilmer gas announced that attorneys Dawn L. Davis and David L. Edelblute recently joined the firm’s Las Vegas office.

Mark J. Musser joined Northcap Commercial as Director of Investment Sales.

