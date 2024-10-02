Las Vegans are panic buying toilet paper. Here’s why they shouldn’t

Las Vegas locals might get deja vu walking into warehouse retailers as people stock up on toilet paper due to port strikes, but panic buying might make it worse.

Sam's Club at 1910 E. Serene Ave. location still has multiple brands of toilet paper in stock. Sam's Club has put a note on their website saying toilet paper is in "high demand." (Emerson Drewes/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sam's Club at 1910 E. Serene Ave. still has multiple brands of toilet paper in stock. Sam's Club has put a note on their website saying toilet paper is in "high demand." (Emerson Drewes/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sam's Club at 1910 E. Serene Ave. location still has multiple brands of toilet paper in stock. Sam's Club has put a note on their website saying toilet paper is in "high demand." (Emerson Drewes/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toilet paper is out of stock at the 3411 Saint Rose Pkwy. Costco. Associates have replaced the space with paper towels instead. (Review-Journal)

Sam's Club at 1910 E. Serene Ave. location still has multiple brands of toilet paper in stock. Sam's Club has put a note on their website saying toilet paper is in "high demand." (Emerson Drewes/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Martin Luther King Boulevard location of Costco was completely sold out of toilet paper shortly after opening Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Valley residents might get deja vu to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic walking into warehouse retailers this week as people are stocking up on toilet paper because of the massive East Coast dockworkers strike.

But panic buying might make it worse, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

“There’s absolutely, very little reason consumers should be changing their shopping behaviors at this time,” said Bryan Wachter, senior vice president for the Retail Association of Nevada. “In fact, those particular actions are going to be what causes more of a disruption to the supply chain than the Longshoremen strike at this point.”

According to the Alliance for American Manufacturing, the vast majority of toilet paper sold in the United States is made in the U.S.

Around 45,000 members of the International Longshoremen’s Association are on strike from Maine to Texas as of Tuesday, affecting the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard. The union is striking for a new six-year contract and better wages from the United States Maritime Alliance, which includes a $5-per-hour wage increase. No negotiations are scheduled at this time.

Across the valley, from Centennial Hills, to southwest Henderson and near downtown Las Vegas, Costco locations were completely sold out of toilet paper shortly after opening Wednesday. The Summerlin and Marks Street in Henderson warehouses had around 600 packages left as of Wednesday afternoon, but were selling out quickly.

At the southwest Henderson location off Saint Rose Parkway, toilet paper sold out within 30 minutes of opening, but the store is expecting a new shipment Thursday, a Costco associate said.

According to the Sam’s Club website, some brands of toilet paper are still available at all warehouses across the valley, but a note has been added to the website: “due to high demand, please visit your local club for availability.”

Sam’s Club shoppers at the Serene Avenue location are not affected as of late Wednesday morning, with Quilted Northern, Charmin Ultra Strong and Ultra Soft still available.

“I think for some folks, COVID-19 is still in our short-term memory,” Wachter said.

Wachter said the “vast majority” of products will be available currently, with perishable items like produce being the exception. If negotiations are prolonged, however, then people will start seeing the impact.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X. The Associated Press contributed to the this report.