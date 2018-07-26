Las Vegas-area manufacturing companies struggling to fill jobs

Gina Ciampaglio, the human resources manager at the manufacturing company, said Chelten House expects to add a warehouse or production line to its facility. The only problem is finding qualified workers is harder than it may sound.

The Chelten House manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas is poised to grow.

Chelten House, which produces products ranging from organic pasta sauce to salad dressings, expects to expand operations locally despite challenges “finding skilled talent,” Ciampaglio said.

A recent report by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance finds Chelten House is in the minority. About 58 percent of manufacturing companies that project significant growth over the next 12 to 24 months plan to do so outside of Nevada. About 17 percent of the surveyed companies are doing so to access a better workforce.

“These reports are meant to bring out the message directly from our existing companies in these industries,” said Jared Smith, chief operating officer at the LVGEA. These companies are “delivering the message that we need more trained workers.”

The report was conducted through in-person interviews with 36 local manufacturing companies. Interview excerpts in the report include companies noting that “labor supply is at its worst in the last 20 years” and that the “low cost of doing business (in Nevada) is offset by lack of available workforce.”

Ciampaglio said the tight labor market isn’t helping.

“We’re looking for folks with a manufacturing background … people coming in with basic knowledge on how to run machines and troubleshoot,” she said.

It’s an issue seen across the country; according to a 2017 national study by LEA Global, an alliance of more than 200 accounting and consulting firms, 47 percent of more than 250 national manufacturing executives who partifipated in an electronic survey noted a lack of qualified workers as a barrier to business growth.

But companies expanding outside of Nevada to access things like new market share and a better supply chain isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the state, Smith said.

“Just because the company’s expanding doesn’t mean they’re abandoning Nevada,” Smith said. “If they’re growing as a company, that strengthens their presence here.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.