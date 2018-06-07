Las Vegas company aims to gain from area call centers

Mohit Shah spoke into a microphone pretending to be an irate caller to a call center. A computer program transcribed his speech and highlighted in red words like “denial”, “called” and “understand” on the screen beforehim.

(Thinkstock)

Mohit Shah spoke into a microphone pretending to be an irate caller to a call center.

A computer program transcribed his speech and highlighted in red words like “denial”, “called” and “understand” on the screen before him.

The program tracks conversations and has the ability to flag about 2,000 words that could be used in an aggressive context to ensure call center employees have the the backup and information needed to handle such a customer.

“Data entry should be handled by bots,” said Shah, senior vice president of digital transformation for Florida-based C3/CustomerContactChannels. “We want to use automation to reduce the time employees spend on data entry work,” he said.

Shah demonstrated the product and several others Wednesday inside the C3 Las Vegas-area lab.

Located within its 54,000-square-foot building near the intersection of Bermuda and Warm Springs roads, the company finished the lab showroom about two weeks ago.

C3 has other two other labs in Malaysia and in Manila, Philippines. Shah said Las Vegas became the third location because of the number of conventions held in Las Vegas, the number of existing clients in the area and the volume of flights available at the airport.

Las Vegas has been known for its volume of call centers, with a recent addition of a call center tenant at Boulevard Mall.

C3 is still testing the voice-to-text program Shah demonstrated. It plans to roll out a chatbot program named Ana that visitors to company websites can ask questions to in the next two months.

C3’s Las Vegas site has about 650 employees, the majority of whom work in C3’s local call center. The company as a whole has about 6,000 employees.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at (702) 383-4602 or wmillward @reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter

intersection of Bermuda and Warm Springs roads, Las Vegas