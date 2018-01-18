Las Vegas doesn’t make short list for Amazon headquarters

Las Vegas is out of the running for a second headquarters for e-commerce giant Amazon.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas is out of the running for a second headquarters for e-commerce giant Amazon.

The company released a list of 20 cities still eligible for the $5 billion investment.

No Nevada city was on the list.

State and local government have been secretive about what was offered to lure Amazon to the Silver State.

Amazon, based in Seattle, could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses.

The list released on Thursday includes the cities of Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Miami; New York City; Philadelphia; Toronto; Washington; Pittsburgh; Raleigh, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Newark, New Jersey; and Columbus, Ohio. It also listed northern Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland as potential sites.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this news story.