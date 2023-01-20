41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Las Vegas firm buys California flooring company for $84M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2023 - 8:58 pm
 
Flooring Liquidators, a California based flooring company, was acquired by Las Vegas based Live ...
Flooring Liquidators, a California based flooring company, was acquired by Las Vegas based Live Ventures for $84 million on Jan. 18, 2023. (Live Ventures)

Las Vegas-based Live Ventures Inc. closed its $84 million deal to purchase Flooring Liquidators Inc., a retailer that offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and countertops.

Live Ventures announced the transaction Thursday and noted that it would add an estimated $125 million per year to the company’s revenue. The deal was financed through a mix of cash, debt and the issuance of 116,441 shares of common stock, which equates to $4 million, according to Live Ventures CEO Jon Isaac.

Isaac said the holding company, formerly an internet marketing company, is like a “mini Berkshire Hathaway” that is the opposite of a private equity firm.

“Private equity firms buy and slash and flip,” Isaac said. “We buy, build, and hold and because of that we’ve attracted many sellers of companies nationwide.”

The firm plans to retain Flooring Liquidators’ existing management team and its 625 employees and contractors.

Founded in 1997 by Steve Kellogg, Flooring Liquidators offers installation services in California and Nevada, and the Modesto, California-based company operates 20 stores and a design center, according to the news release.

“We know there are strong growth opportunities in all three of our divisions: retail, builder, and mobile store. We look forward to collaborating with Jon’s team to gain access to growth capital and to benefit from our respective business expertise,” Kellogg said in a news release.

Isaac said Flooring Liquidators is “very profitable” and the plan is to grow its retail presence and other offerings, although no specific plans have been decided.

“California is just the beginning. We plan on growing this nationwide over the next few years,” Isaac said. “California — if he’s able to make it there, he can make it anywhere in the United States. I’m serious about that because of the taxes and the regulations and everything not being so corporate-friendly in California.”

Live Ventures’ portfolio includes Vintage Stock, a retailer selling movies, video games, music and other items, carpet mill Marquis Industries Inc., steel manufacturer Precision Marshall and independent brokerage and investment bank SW Financial.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
2
Police: Firefighter, wife used elderly woman as ‘own personal bank account’
Police: Firefighter, wife used elderly woman as ‘own personal bank account’
3
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
4
Guy Fieri bringing ‘Flavortown’ to new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
Guy Fieri bringing ‘Flavortown’ to new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
5
Bono says U2’s plans are ‘nothing like Las Vegas has seen before’
Bono says U2’s plans are ‘nothing like Las Vegas has seen before’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visi ...
Microsoft lays off 10K as job cuts in tech sector spread
By Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

More stories for you
Vegas startup community gets support, but still room for growth
Vegas startup community gets support, but still room for growth
Ex-Nevada lawmaker settles into new gig after leaving office early
Ex-Nevada lawmaker settles into new gig after leaving office early
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
TikTok makes big bucks for Las Vegas businesses
TikTok makes big bucks for Las Vegas businesses
World of Concrete returns, expects pre-pandemic level attendance
World of Concrete returns, expects pre-pandemic level attendance
Sustainable products at World of Concrete are ‘what customers want’
Sustainable products at World of Concrete are ‘what customers want’