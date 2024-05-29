70°F
Las Vegas has an array of international grocery stores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Las Vegas has a very diverse population and thus has a wide variety of grocery stores with products from many different countries and global regions.

Here is a list of just some of the diverse grocery stores that Las Vegas has to offer:

— La Bonita, a Hispanic grocery store that also has a taqueria within several locations. There are seven Las Bonita locations in the Las Vegas Valley, one is closed for repairs, check out the store’s website for exact locations.

— Mario’s Westside Market, contains a variety of unique syrups, spices, southern fish fry products and seasoning, at 1425 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Las Vegas.

— Greenland Supermarket, a supermarket in the Korea Town Plaza, sells a variety of Asian food and products. It’s at 6820 - 6870 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas.

— H-Mart, a Korean supermarket which has yet to open, is coming to 2620 S. Decatur Blvd.

— International Marketplace offers an array of specialty food items imported from countries across the world, at 5000 S. Decatur Blvd.

— Mariana’s Supermarkets, a Hispanic grocery store, has kitchens and juice bars in several locations. There are six Mariana’s Supermarkets in the Las Vegas Valley, check out the store’s website for exact locations.

— Sidra Market, offers a mix of Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Indian and Pakistani products, at 1725 E. Warm Springs Road.

— 168 Market, offers a selection of Asian ingredients and products, at 3459 S. Jones Blvd.

— Rani’s World Foods, offers Indian and other South Asian products and ingredients, at 4505 W. Sahara Ave.

— Seafood City Supermarket, offers Filipino products and ingredients. There are four Seafood City Supermarket locations in the Las Vegas Valley, check out the store’s website for exact locations.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

