Business

Las Vegas office market still recovering from recession

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2018 - 2:13 pm
 

If you want to track the wild swings of Las Vegas’ office market, just look at Red Rock Business Center.

The two-building office complex in the southwest valley got started during the mid-2000s bubble. But after the marked crashed, the mothballed project was seized through foreclosure, and the developer filed for bankruptcy.

It was one of many zombie projects blighting Southern Nevada during the recession. But investors bought it, finished it and sold it, and by last December, when another landlord picked it up for $17 million, the suburban complex was around 90 percent occupied.

Compared with other types of commercial real estate in town, Las Vegas’ office market has been slowest to recover from the recession after rapid overbuilding during the bubble years and a reliance on tenants whose industry, real estate, was all but wiped out.

The office market still has weak spots but overall is on stronger footing than it used to be. Vacancy rates have shrunk amid a rebounding job market, and investors have loaded up on buildings.

Brokerage firm Sun Commercial Real Estate is a tenant in Red Rock Business Center and has sold the complex three times, Sun owner Cathy Jones said. She and Roy Fritz, senior vice president of Sun’s investment services group, sat down with the Las Vegas Review-Journallast month to discuss the office market.

The interview was edited for length and clarity.

Las Vegas saw the most office building sales in years in 2017. What accounted for the burst of deals?

JONES: Investors became far more comfortable with Las Vegas. The Raiders are coming to town, and there has been a good diversity of new businesses and expansion of existing businesses. For the longest time, buyers who want stabilized buildings were only focused on major markets, and they looked at Vegas as a tertiary market that had too much risk because we had a total reliance on gaming.

Were they waiting for the vacancy rate, unemployment levels or other economic gauges to hit certain levels before they could say, OK, Vegas finally looks like it’s on its feet?

JONES: The vacancy rate definitely helped. Our recovery, which I think has been steady, also caused people to feel more confident because there wasn’t this craziness again.

FRITZ: Another big piece is investors are comparing Las Vegas to Denver, Phoenix, Dallas or some of the noncoastal California markets, and every single one of those markets are past their pre-recession peaks in terms of rental rates. If you come to Las Vegas, that’s not the case. In very specific cases we have crossed over, but the market as a whole, we have not.

Some office submarkets in Las Vegas are still doing badly, and some are doing pretty well. Why do you think there’s such a big disparity between, say, Class A space in the southwest and anything on the east side?

JONES: I would say it’s the employee base. Businesses are moving closer to where their employees are and specifically where their executives are based. There has a very significant trend toward the suburbs.

Office construction has picked up, especially for corporate headquarters in the southwest valley, but speculative development still seems slow for the most part. Why do you think that is?

JONES: We’ve talked to a lot of developers, and they’re saying they can’t get the economics to work. The rents have not gotten to the point where they can justify the cost of the construction.

FRITZ: It’s a function of land costs. You’ve got sellers who have owned land through the bubble, they got some crazy offers for condo towers back then, and they say they’d sell it for that price or somewhere close to that. But it’s going to be 10, 20, 30 years until you get there. The outside perception is we’re in the middle of the desert so we should have land everywhere. The reality is, when you look at the restrictions from the Bureau of Land Management, the restrictions from zoning, good pieces of land are rare to come by, and it’s even rarer to find a price that will work.

JONES: When I talk to leasing brokers and developers, one comment I get all the time is you can’t get preleasing done in Vegas for office projects. I don’t know why that is. For whatever reason, it’s difficult here.

Why do you think that’s the case?

JONES: Confidence in the longevity of our market, the stability of our market maybe. I don’t know what else it would be.

I’ve heard from many people that office overdevelopment was off the charts during the mid-2000s. Looking back, what did you think when you saw all those projects popping up?

JONES: It was just amazing to me that certain projects were getting approved. It was insane. The financing should have been the biggest red flag for everyone: Lenders were basically giving money away.

FRITZ: There was a point where the fundamentals absolutely flipped, and a vacant building was selling for more than an occupied building. The reason was: The building that’s occupied is locked into its rents. People said, ‘Look at the vacant building. When our rents go up 30 percent next year, it’s going to be worth even more.’ And they were selling.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
$7.5M Las Vegas pot dispensary opens near Las Vegas Strip
Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, opened to the public Thursday. It has entertainment including an interactive floor and floating orbs. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars CEO to step down next year
Caesars Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Frissora will leave the casino company in February. Frissora has been CEO since July 2015. He was named CEO right after Caesars' operating company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Caesars Entertainment emerged from bankruptcy protection in October 2017 Before Caesars, Frissora spent seven years as chairman and CEO of Naples, Fla.,-based Hertz He led the consolidation of the rental-car industry through Hertz‘s acquisition of the Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group.
Planet 13 in Las Vegas adds twist to marijuana dispensary look
Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, opened to the public Thursday. The dispensary is located near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, near Trump International, in Las Vegas. Planet 13 has plans in the future for a coffee shop, a tasting room for marijuana-infused beer and wine, a lounge for consuming marijuana on site if that is legalized and space for food.
Caesars Entertainment opening 2 resorts in Dubai
Cove Beach will open on Meraas’ Bluewaters Island in Dubai in November and Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and The Residences at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai will open in December. (Caesars Entertainment)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Facial recognition software at G2E – Todd Prince
Shing Tao, CEO of Las Vegas-based Remark Holdings, talks about his facial recognition product. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bobby Baldwin to leave MGM
MGM Resorts International executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin is set to leave MGM.
Caesars has new armed emergency response teams
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has created armed emergency response teams. They are composed of former military and law enforcement officials. "These teams provide valuable additional security capabilities,” Caesars spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said. Caesars is hiring Security Saturation Team supervisors, managers and officers, according to LinkedIn. The company did not say how many people it plans to hire for the units. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, airlines prepare for CES
CES in January is expected to attract more than 180,000 attendees. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
AGS partners with Vegas Golden Knights
AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions. It announced a marketing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
More in Business
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Business Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like