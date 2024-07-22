100°F
Las Vegas pizza chain fined, accused of illegally employing children

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2024 - 10:06 am
 
Updated July 22, 2024 - 11:33 am

Federal investigators determined that a franchisee of local Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza locations illegally employed dozens of children from 2020 to 2023, according to a Monday news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The labor department said the franchisee — Bryz Guyz Inc. in Henderson — must pay more than $270,000 in civil penalties after violating federal regulations at 10 pizza joints in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Bryz Guyz Inc. permitted 23 children to operate industrial pizza dough mixers, which is considered a dangerous task by the labor department, according to the news release.

The franchisee also allowed five 15-year-olds to work at times not permitted by the child labor provisions in the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the labor department.

“These 15-year-olds worked more than three hours on school days, when they worked as late as 10:30 p.m.,” the news release said. “Federal law forbid employers from employing 14- and 15-year-olds more than three hours on school days and prohibits their employment after 7 p.m. from the day after Labor Day through May 31.”

Jose Carnevali, a labor department spokesman, said an investigation into Bryz Guyz Inc. began in June 2020 and ended in June 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

