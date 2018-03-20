Las Vegas RV rental company expanding operations

Best Time RV received construction permits earlier this month for $684,000 worth of work to its local operations

A Las Vegas Valley RV rental company has invested in local operations and is going international.

Best Time RV, headquartered near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Russell Road, received construction permits earlier this month for $684,000 worth of work to its local operations, according to Clark County records.

The work includes a 1,300-square-foot warehouse and new second floor to its main building.

The company will also add jeeps and trailers to its rental sales, Best Time Vice President Neal Klass said.

In April, the company expects to open a new store in Mesa, Arizona, Klass said.

The company will open three locations in Canada on May 1, including the Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto areas.

Best Time has locations in Washington state and near Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Best Time President Ernst Dahler opened the company in 2015 after 35 years in RV rental and sales.

Since then, Big Time has tripled its staff size, Klass said.

“It really has been very exciting,” he said.

