Lululemon, Abercrombie announced as new tenants at large Strip retail complex

A rendering for the BLVD retail center that is under construction on the Las Vegas Strip and could open in 2025. (BLVD)

The soon-to-be largest, standalone retail destination on the Strip has some new tenants, parking and construction updates.

Lululemon, Abercrombie & Fitch, JD Sports and Pandora have signed leases at BLVD, the Strip’s new 400,000-square-foot retail, dining and entertainment center, Michael Hirschfield, vice chairman of JLL, who oversees leasing, confirmed.

Located across the street from MGM Grand at 3755 S. Las Vegas Blvd., construction on the complex has finished and retailers should open to the public in early 2025, although no dates have been set.

Popular athletic retailer Lululemon will be located on the first level of the complex with 9,755 square feet, Hirschfield said. Next door will be Abercrombie & Fitch with 7,989 square feet. JD Sports will have two stories and 20,000 square feet of space, located next to H&M. Pandora will be located on level one with 3,005 square feet of space.

New addition “The Overlook,” an outside lounge atop the center with unobstructed views of the Strip, was announced in December. The lounge, which consists of benches, is free for all visitors and, according to BLVD’s Instagram, is the “first time something like this has been done in Las Vegas.”

Additionally, there will be 450 surface level parking spots located behind the building; people parking will be charged an hourly rate.

The two-story, 20,000 square-foot Puma storefront already opened at the retail center during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, and remains the only storefront currently open to the public. Other tenants previously announced include H&M and Adidas, which will be 25,000 square feet and 20,000 square feet, respectively.

An In-N-Out was announced as the first restaurant and will be 10,520 square feet, the interior dining room with 8,020 square feet with a patio area at 2,500 square feet.

Developers Gindi Capital bought the roughly 10-acre site in 2019 for $172 million and demolished the old Hawaiian Marketplace retail center that used to occupy the land in April.

