Lumber Liquidators opening new Las Vegas store

Lumber Liquidators is opening its fourth Nevada store on Friday.

Lumber Liquidators is opening a new Las Vegas store at 1272 S. Nellis Blvd. (Screengrab, Google Maps)

Lumber Liquidators is opening its fourth Nevada store on Friday.

The new store, an 8,054-square-foot store at 1272 S. Nellis Blvd. in Las Vegas, includes a warehouse and a showroom that offers an assortment of flooring options, moldings, accessories and tools. A variety of floors are also installed so customers can walk on different flooring styles and species.

The store showcases more than 400 flooring varieties, including solid hardwood, engineered hardwood, bamboo, cork, vinyl wood plank and laminate sourced from North America and Europe. Shoppers can scan in-store QR codes using the company’s upgraded Floor Finder App, take home free flooring samples and consult with Lumber Liquidators representatives.

“Opening our third location in Clark County reflects the excitement we’ve seen from both homeowners and construction professionals in the area,” Dennis Knowles, chief executive officer, said in a statement.

1272 S. Nellis Blvd., las vegas, nv