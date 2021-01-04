Luxury resort sets ground breaking at old Clarion site

A local developer plans to break ground on a luxury resort off the north Strip this summer.

Developer Lorenzo Doumani expects to start building Majestic Las Vegas, a rendering of which is seen here, in July. (Courtesy Sheldon Strategy & Consulting)

A local developer plans to break ground on a luxury resort off the north Strip this summer, years after he imploded the Clarion hotel at the site.

Lorenzo Doumani expects to start building Majestic Las Vegas, a 720-room nongaming hotel, in July and to finish in 2024, according to a news release Monday.

The project, at 305 Convention Center Drive, is slated to include restaurants, live entertainment, a medical spa, and 35 corporate suites that are offered for sale from $10 million to $100 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

