LVGEA taps former city manager, F1 official as interim CEO

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance appointed Betsy Fretwell to serve as its interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Tina Quigley, then CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, speaks with media following its Perspective event at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Betsy Fretwell will serve as the interim CEO of the LVGEA while it searches for a permanent replacement. (LVGEA)

Betsy Fretwell, then COO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, speaks about the 2024 race ticket option during an interview with the Review-Journal, on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance has appointed a former city manager and Formula 1 official as its interim CEO.

Betsy Fretwell was tapped on Jan. 3 to lead the public-private organization, which works to drive economic development and diversification in Southern Nevada, while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Fretwell is replacing Tina Quigley, who had served as the CEO since February 2022. No reason was given for Quigley’s departure from the organization.

“We are excited to welcome Betsy Fretwell as the interim CEO of LVGEA,” said Lauri Perdue, incoming chair of the LVGEA. “Betsy’s vision and innovative approach make her the ideal leader to guide LVGEA through this transition.”

Fretwell formerly served as city manager of Las Vegas from 2009 to 2017. She was hired in January 2024 to be the chief operating officer of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix but left that role several months later.

“I am honored to have the support of the executive committee, board members and staff to take the helm and lead the organization through the next several months while the Legislature is in session and the board conducts a national search for a new CEO,” Fretwell said in a statement.

”This is an opportune time to evaluate and assess our strategic objectives, ensuring our current efforts position us for greater regional alignment,” she said. “I look forward to working with LVGEA’s partners to create new opportunities for existing businesses to flourish and focusing efforts on attracting new businesses to relocate here, which is our primary mission and is good for the health and future of our state.”

