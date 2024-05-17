Las Vegas Grand Prix COO out 5 months after being hired

Five months after being hired as Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc. chief operating officer, Betsy Fretwell is no longer with the company.

Las Vegas Grand Prix COO Betsy Fretwell speaks about the 2024 race ticket option during an interview with the Review-Journal, on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fretwell began her role with the grand prix in January with a focus on leading business efforts, including building out the Grand Prix Plaza’s year-round activation and spearheading community and stakeholder relations, following the first grand prix race last year.

“Over the last several months while serving as the COO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, we developed a solid plan for this year’s race, established clear lines of communication with governing agencies and furthered critical community relationships,” Fretwell said in a statement Friday. “With that work in place, it is time for me to return to my prior management consulting practice with C4ward Strategies. I’m confident that I’m leaving the LVGP in a stronger position and wish them every success.”

Fretwell, a former Las Vegas city manager, also previously served as executive vice president of strategy at Switch.

She has over 30 years of experience in the business sector and serves as chair of the Vegas Chamber’s board of trustees.

Fretwell began her stint with the grand prix amid Clark County officials pushing for better communication regarding the 2024 race’s transportation plan and as several businesses, near where a temporary bridge was constructed on Flamingo Road over Koval Lane, were fighting to be compensated for millions of dollars in losses they claim to have incurred as a result of the major event.

Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm praised Fretwell for the work she carried out toward the 2024 race during her short time as COO.

“She has been instrumental in helping us set the table for a successful race this year,” Wilm said in a statement. “In our inaugural year, my focus was intently on the establishment and operation of the race. I now intend to bring that same energy and attention to the Las Vegas community as a whole, this year and for years to come. We wish Betsy nothing but the best.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.