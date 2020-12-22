MacKenzie Scott gives $10M to United Way of Southern Nevada

The United Way of Southern Nevada recently received a huge donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Exterior of the United Way of Southern Nevada on West Flamingo Road. (Anthony Avellaneda/El Tiempo)

The United Way of Southern Nevada recently received a huge donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The nonprofit said Tuesday it received $10 million from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

“We are humbled to receive such a generous gift to further support our essential work, which has now been underscored by Ms. Scott,” said Kyle Rahn, president and chief executive of United Way of Southern Nevada, in a release. “This gift shows that she believes in our Board of Directors, the meaningful work of our staff, partners and volunteers, and that Ms. Scott believes in the generosity and commitment of our donors by standing with them in support.”

Scott said in Medium post that the gift to UWSN were part of a $4.16 billion philanthropy gift to 384 organizations across all 50 states.

“Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable,” Scott wrote. “Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis: debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups, and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.