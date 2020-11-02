83°F
Business

MGM Growth CEO fields questions about possible Sands leaseback deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 9:29 am
 
Updated November 2, 2020 - 12:12 pm

MGM Growth Properties executives were questioned on a possible leaseback deal with Las Vegas Sands Corp. on Monday.

Sands confirmed last week that it was in “very early discussions” to sell its Las Vegas assets, and company spokesman Ron Reese declined to comment Monday whether it was considering a leaseback deal or in discussions with MGM Growth.

CEO James Stewart said the MGM Resorts International-affiliated REIT — which acts as landlord to a number of casinos — is looking to expand its portfolio, especially with larger, U.S.-based gaming properties that “move the needle,” but declined to comment on whether the company was in discussions with Sands.

MGM Growth Chief Financial Officer Andy Chien said the pandemic has led many more operators to consider a sale-leaseback deal with a REIT.

“The conversations … have certainly increased in number,” Chien said. “(The pandemic has) really raised our profile as a truly viable and interesting new way to finance some of those companies that had not looked at it previously.”

MGM Growth shares were up 2.2 Monday morning, trading at $27.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

