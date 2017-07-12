MGM Resorts exec Baldwin injured in fall down stairs at Aria

MGM Resorts International executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin is expected to make a full recovery from injuries suffered in a fall down two flights of stairs at the Aria on Saturday.

Bobby Baldwin (Mariann Umhoefer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Last weekend, Bobby Baldwin, president and chief operating officer of Aria Resort & Casino, had a fall at work,” an MGM spokesman said in an email responding to inquiries. “While he did sustain a number of injuries, Bobby will make a full recovery and be back at work soon.”

Several of Baldwin’s acquaintances offered support on Twitter after the accident.

“Bobby Baldwin slipped and fell down two flights of stairs today at the Aria,” tweeted poker professional Doyle Brunson. “Broke shoulders, pelvis, ribs …”

Bobby Baldwin slipped and feel down two flights of stairs today at the Aria. Broke shoulders, pelvis, ribs and severe head injury.#prayers — Doyle Brunson (@TexDolly) July 8, 2017

On Sunday, another poker pro and friend, Jean-Robert Bellande tweeted that he had spoken to Baldwin and confirmed that he had undergone successful elbow surgery.

“No life-threatening injuries,” Bellande tweeted. “He’s in good spirits, no golf for awhile.”

Just spoke with Bobby Baldwin. Elbow surgery went well. No life-threatening injuries. He's in good spirits..no golf for a while #brokenchief — Jean-Robert Bellande (@BrokeLivingJRB) July 8, 2017

Baldwin’s son, B.J. Baldwin, a professional off-road racer, shared a photograph on Instagram and said he has “been taking care of my Dad every day in this hospital…”

A post shared by BJ Baldwin (@bjbaldwin) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Bobby Baldwin, 67, has held executive positions at the Golden Nugget, The Mirage and Bellagio. As a poker player, he is best known as the winner of the 1978 World Series of Poker main event, collecting $210,000 in prize money and at the time was the youngest champion to hold the title.

In his career, he has won four bracelets and finished in the money on tournaments 20 times.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

