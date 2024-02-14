Motorcycle rental business could come to Fremont Street

A man walks past Binion's at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

This undated document shows plans for a proposed auto rental business at Binion's hotel-casino at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

A Slingshot auto rental stand may come to downtown Las Vegas.

A proposal to bring a business renting out the three-wheeled motorcycles by Polaris at Binion’s hotel-casino, along the Fremont Street Experience, will go in front of the city officials after the Las Vegas Planning Commission gave a first approval Tuesday.

Plans call for a 5,721-square-foot auto rental space called The Ride Connect at Binion’s with no washing, cleaning or refueling done on site. The Slingshot business would have rental desks inside the casino along the Fremont Street pedestrian mall and a sales counter inside the hotel near the valet, according to documents provided to the city.

The Slingshots, and possibly other “unique vehicles,” would be displayed during business hours in the porte-cochere and moved into the property’s parking garage overnight, applicant Efraim Zaken wrote in a justification letter to the city.

“We keep seeing them downtown, but no one rents them downtown,” Binion’s General Manager Tim Lager told the commission. “You have to go down to the south end of the Strip or the industrial area.”

Zaken said Wednesday that an opening timeline isn’t set as he and his partners wait for approval during a City Council meeting on March 20. They will consider sourcing the vehicles and setting up shop after that approval.

Zaken, a longtime tenant at Binion’s, also runs X World 360, which operates about 90 virtual reality rides in booths found in Strip and downtown resorts, including Binion’s, according to its website.

