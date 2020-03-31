MSG Sphere construction on pause in Las Vegas due to virus spread
Developers of MSG Sphere are suspending construction of the Las Vegas entertainment venue because of the coronavirus.
Developers of MSG Sphere are suspending construction of the Las Vegas entertainment venue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Madison Square Garden Co. announced the freeze Tuesday, saying all work would stop over roughly the next two weeks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.