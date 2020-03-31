MSG Sphere construction on pause in Las Vegas due to virus spread

Developers of MSG Sphere are suspending construction of the Las Vegas entertainment venue because of the coronavirus.

Construction continues at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas Thursday, March 12, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Construction continues on the MSG Sphere Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An exterior rendering of MSG Sphere at The Venetian. The state-of-the-art venue, which will be 366-feet tall and 516-feet wide. (The Madison Square Garden Company)

Developers of MSG Sphere are suspending construction of the Las Vegas entertainment venue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Madison Square Garden Co. announced the freeze Tuesday, saying all work would stop over roughly the next two weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

